This Sprawling $8 Million Cabo Mansion Has an Ocean View From Nearly Every Room

When you buy a villa in a tropical paradise, you really want it to be as close to your own personal resort as possible. Casa Escondida in San José del Cabo fits the bill. The sprawling 9,880-square-foot mansion has the views, the space, the pool and the extras to make this your next home or home-away-from-home. It’s listed for $8.15 million.

With nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms—one of each located in the compound’s guest or staff casita—there’s plenty of room for friends and family. It sits on one-and-a-half acres—a double lot—within the Fundadores neighborhood in the resort of Puerto Los Cabos, overlooking the Sea of Cortez and just steps from the beach.

As you might expect, the hacienda is built to capitalize on the indoor/outdoor lifestyle, with nearly all rooms opening onto a terrace or balcony. The primary suite, as well as the great room and the home office, extends out onto the patio, with an infinity pool, hot tub and a kids’ pool featuring a natural rock waterfall. The indoor chef’s kitchen is spacious enough for entertaining a big group and equipped with top-of-the-line appliances. The living and dining area enjoy the warmth of a fireplace (if it’s ever needed), as well as the convenience of a wet bar and wine storage, just so you don’t have to go all the way to the 800-bottle wine cave in the middle of a meal. The rooms flow out to a covered lounge area overlooking the pool and the ocean.

The owners’ suite has a private entrance and includes a walk-in closet, a vast bathroom and a private garden lanai. Five guest suites also open to the pool terrace, and two others extend onto the sandy horseshoe pitch. The wine cellar also has its own kitchenette and tasting lounge, and the cinema room seats 13 in comfy recliners. The spa includes a massage room, steam room and sauna, plus a fitness studio.

The outdoor amenities will make you forget about all the goodies inside, though. There’s a dining palapa that captures the spirit of Mexican seaside life, as well as colorful tile accents. The sport court is set up for pickleball matches or basketball, complete with a huge seating area for onlookers. The massive outdoor kitchen includes a professional grill and a pizza oven with plenty of countertop seating at the bar. A bocce court is also on hand. The on-property fruit orchard provides fresh produce for your cheffing.

Two separate garages give you room for both cars and beach toys.

The home is also energy efficient, with solar panels, a generator and water purification.

The community offers 24-hour security with a guarded gate as well as tennis courts, if pickleball or basketball aren’t your thing.

The owners, John and Melinda Pentz, have lived in Cabo for nearly two decades and developed retail real estate there, including the Shoppes in Pamillas and the Shoppes in La Paz. They are very active in the community and started Ilumíname, a foundation to support the area’s children and build a youth center. They intend to donate a portion of the sale of Casa Escondida to the foundation. The Pentzes love the community so much, they’re moving to a new home across the street, so they’ll be your neighbors.