This Luxe NYC Hotel Is Now Offering 99 Lavish Apartments With Sweeping Views of Central Park

Sometimes just visiting New York City isn’t enough. The Thompson Central Park agrees, which is why the hotel has expanded its posh accommodations for those looking for a more permanent stay in the Big Apple.

This week, the luxury lodgings unveiled the One11 Residences on top of its pre-existing hotel, just steps away from Billionaires’ Row in NYC’s Midtown neighborhood. 99 new one- and two-bedroom residences are now perched on the building’s top nine floors, starting at the 34th floor. And if you’re looking for those iconic city views, you’ll find them at the property’s two four-bedroom penthouses, each with private terraces overlooking Central Park.

Famed architect Thomas Juul-Hansen, known for his work with restauranteur Jean-Georges Vongerichten and the Beekman Residences, was tasked with cultivating a luxurious and inviting design for the space. For the project, the creative introduced his first residential furniture and lighting collection—all custom-made for the units. The idea was to evoke the same white-glove service of an upscale hotel in a more homey setting.

Bedroom suite. Thompson Hotels

And that goal was indeed met. The residences’ overall aesthetic consist of a light and breezy warm-neutral color scheme against contemporary Scandinavian-inspired furniture pieces. Clean lines, English wool by Casamance, Italian leather and plush area rugs are abound, making the space feel elevated yet comforting. The units, with layouts ranging between 549 and 3,042 square feet, are drenched in natural light thanks to the living room’s massive floor-to-ceiling windows. The flooring, as well as the door, have all been crafted from a light European oak. Meanwhile, the wallpaper throughout all the locales is the work of designer Phillip Jeffries with wood, natural stone and bronze accents.

“Having designed the hotel’s public areas where we sought to leverage the iconic history of this landmark location, our approach to the residences was about focusing on elevated finishes, modern design and sophisticated details that make each home distinctive,” Juul-Hansen said in a statement. “This is a desirable, high-design living experience in the sky.”

The new abodes also come with an exclusive new perk—a chic third-floor lounge for residents, shared only with Thompson Central Park suite guests made for socializing or enjoying a light breakfast. Occupants will also have access to the hotel’s state-of-the-art fitness center and can book meeting and event spaces through the lodging’s concierge.

If you’re looking for your next NYC pad, prices for the new luxe residences start at $1.325 million.