This Aspen Estate Exemplifies the Best of Mountain Living

Home to less than 7,000 people, the ritzy resort town of Aspen, Colo., is the perfect year-round destination for outdoorsy types who want to mix small-town living with five-star amenities. Located at 651 Pfister Drive, the newly built Tiehack House proves that Colorado has much more to offer than just cabins. For starters, the 13,690-square-foot house is located on a three-acre lot at Maroon Creek Club, a high-end golf community where golfers can perfect their golf swings against the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains. (Fittingly, the home overlooks the 11th tee of Tom Fazio’s signature golf course.)

And this isn’t your father’s golf house. The contemporary chalet is characterized by stone walls, steel beams, and soaring walls of glass. Inside, cedar plank walls and oak floors create a natural, earthy aesthetic, while cantilevered ceilings and glass railings add modern elegance. Eight bedrooms (including two master suites) and 11 baths anchor the home. Designed for indoor/outdoor living, the house includes a sunken Zen garden and a 1,600-square-foot wraparound deck that overlooks the Hunter Creek Valley and Independence Pass.

Built for entertaining, the great room features a floor-to-ceiling stone-and-glass fireplace, a wet bar, and glass doors that open to the backyard. The great room flows into the formal dining room and gourmet kitchen, which is outfitted with marble islands and a built-in breakfast nook.

After a day spent skiing or golfing on the premises, retire to the billiards room, nine-screen movie theater, or spa. If you’re looking for some extra R&R, choose a vintage from the 1,500-bottle wine room to share with friends, or head to the 14-person hot tub. Outside, the grandeur of the Rocky Mountains (and a slew of ski resorts, hiking trails, and restaurants) awaits.

The mountain manse is currently on the market for $36 million. Bob Bowden and Laci Dinan of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse hold the listing.