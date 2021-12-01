Time to Smize: Tyra Banks Lists Her Sleek Pacific Palisades Home for $7.8 Million

Tyra Banks has accumulated quite the real-estate portfolio over the years. The former America’s Next Top Model host closed on a Malibu home in January for $4.7 million, and she has sold a handful of properties in the Los Angeles area, too, including an $8.9 million residence in the Palisades that she originally purchased for $7.35 million. Now the model appears to be flipping again in the same tony neighborhood. This time around she’s listing a contemporary home that she has owned for three years; yours for $7.8 million.

The home is 6,160 square feet with five beds and six baths. The interior and exterior walls are a stark white, with wood cabinetry and furnishings serving as accents. There are two home offices, plus a gym and a theater room with a 120-inch projection screen for movie nights. The primary bedroom includes a bathroom with dual sinks and a freestanding tub as well as a picturesque balcony.

Obviously, this is California, so indoor-outdoor living is top priority. Thankfully, Banks’s residence has both a backyard and a rooftop deck for soaking up the sun. The latter has an outdoor kitchen, hot tub and fire pit where you can take in the 360-degree views. There’s also an infinity pool in the backyard with a waterfall and numerous outdoor dining areas for entertaining alfresco.

All fine and good, but what’s the market like in the Palisades at the moment? The neighborhood saw its most expensive residential sale ever earlier this year: a spec home designed by mega-developer Ardie Tavangarian for $83 million. The 90272 zip code consistently ranks among the priciest in the country, this year claiming the 21st spot on the list. With international buyers returning to the US, we don’t expect that distinction to change any time soon.

Here’s hoping Banks can smize up a worthy sale.

Check out more photos of the home below: