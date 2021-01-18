Tommy Hilfiger Nets $45 Million for His Greenwich Manse, as Susie Hilfiger Lists Hers for $40 Million

Well, that didn’t take long. Tommy Hilfiger has sold his Greenwich estate just four months after listing, for a respectable $45 million. He and his first wife, Susie Hilfiger, seem to be separaetly leaving the area for good, as she listed her own estate for $40 million.

Tommy purchased the first home in 2010 with his second wife, Dee Hilfiger, for $31.4 million. They traded one sought-after lockdown locale for another, listing the 13,300-square-foot manse in favor of some new Palm Beach digs, according to the Wall Street Journal. The tidy profit they’re making on the place is a testament to the booming demand in Greenwich as city dwellers decamp to more suburban locales due to Covid-19, but make no mistake—the two also put a lot of work into the place. Originally built in 1939, the Hilfigers spent years updating the historic home with modern amenities, replacing the roof and hiring a landscape architect to revamp the 22-plus acres of land.

All well and good, but that home’s now out of reach. Susie Hilfiger’s $40 million listing is newly up for grabs, though, and sits just around the corner, in the tony Round Hill area of Greenwich. Originally built in 1775, it has an even richer history. Susie and Tommy Hilfiger purchased it in 1995, prior to their divorce in 2000, for $8.5 million. Before they moved in, the estate, also known as Denbigh Farm, was owned by characters like Joseph Verner Reed Jr., a much-lauded US ambassador to Morocco.

There’s plenty of old-world quirks to show for it, too. The seven-bedroom home has its own ballroom, which houses a marble mantel imported from the Hôtel Particulier Montmartre in Paris, and there are separate rooms for storing silver and flower arranging, plus a meat locker.

Beyond the main residence, the 22-acre estate has numerous facilities that make it a great equestrian property, including a barn with six stalls and a riding ring. There’s something a bit more out-of-the-box on the grounds, too: a children’s playhouse modeled after Mount Vernon—yes, that Mount Vernon, the one where George and Martha Washington once lived—so needless to say there’s plenty for all ages to do here.

And prospects look good for this $40 million manse, if the other big Hilfiger sale is any indication. So if you’ve been pondering relocating from NYC to Greenwich, the time may very well be now.