5 Homes That Stole Robb Report Readers’ Hearts in 2018

Long the nexus for luxury real estate in the United States, California is home to 82 of the country’s 100 most expensive zip codes. So it may come as no surprise that four of the most popular homes on Robb Report this year were located in the Golden State. (A Georgia plantation owned by Ben Affleck rounds out the list, a testament to the popularity of celebrity properties.) Read on to see which homes our readers resonated most with this year.

Peter Morton’s Malibu Estate

This year, our readers went gaga over Hard Rock Café co-founder Peter Morton’s Malibu estate, which set a record as the most expensive home ever sold in Los Angeles history (topping the Playboy Mansion and a spec home in Holmby Hills, which both sold for $100 million). The half-acre property comes with more than 100 feet of beach frontage, a two-story main house, and a two-story guest house.

Read the full story at Peter Morton’s Malibu Estate Now the Most Expensive Home Ever Sold in L.A.

Contemporary Home in Beverly Hills

The 90210 has long been one of the most enviable zip codes in the U.S., and this contemporary 7,000-square-foot home—which is all vanishing glass walls and rich wood accents—makes a compelling case for why you should pack your bags and move to Beverly Hills. The five-bedroom home comes with a living room with a see-through glass fireplace, a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, and a backyard oasis with a yoga pavilion, fire pit, and pool.

Read the full story at Snap up a Stunning Contemporary Home in America’s Most Enviable Zip Code.

Northern California Car Collector’s Estate

Located around 30 minutes from Napa, Calif., the 80-acre Villa de Madre estate includes a 63-acre Cabernet grapes vineyard, a 23,000-square-foot main residence, a four-bedroom guesthouse, and two car facilities that can hold up to 100 vehicles. Designed as an homage to ‘50s Main Street America, the buildings include retro store facades, vintage signs, and even a diner with a soda fountain.

Read the full story at This 80-Acre Northern California Estate Is a Car Collector’s Dream.

Los Angeles Home with Interiors by Lenny Kravitz

Sleek and stunning is the name of the name at the Stanley House, an 11,700-square-foot spec home perched high above the Sunset Strip. Characterized by mid-century modern architecture (think clean lines and sweeping overhangs) as well as 270-degree vistas of the sparkling cityscape, the five-bedroom home was made for entertaining. Lenny Kravitz and his design firm, Kravitz Design, oversaw the interiors, which include unusual materials such as Hawaiian lava rocks and Brazilian wood as well as contemporary art installations.

Read the full story at $38 Million Home (With Interiors by Lenny Kravitz) Is an Entertainer’s Dream.

87-Acre Georgia Plantation

Actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck’s 87-acre plantation (located around half an hour from Savannah) captured our readers’ hearts this year—and it’s easy to see why. Oozing with antebellum charm, the Greek Revival–style mansion is outfitted with four bedrooms, 25-foot-tall fluted Doric columns, and covered porches that overlook North Newport River.

Read the full story at Ben Affleck Lists His Georgia Plantation for $8.9 Million.