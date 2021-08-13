Inside a $28 Million NYC Townhouse Designed by the Same Architect as St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Glossy new penthouses are great, but they’re no match for owning a piece of New York history. One townhouse on the West Village represents the latter, as it was originally constructed all the way back in 1856. It has recently been meticulously restored to its former glory by the owners and can be yours—if you’ve got a spare $28 million lying around.

The residence was designed by James Renwick, who also worked on New York City’s famous St. Patrick’s Cathedral. It’s located on Renwick Row, a series of 10 homes created by the famed architect, who was called “one of the most successful architects of his time” by the Encyclopedia of American Architecture.

The 9,000-square-foot property was a multifamily building with six apartments for a time, but the current owners converted it back to a single-family home when they purchased it in 1999. They gave it a complete gut renovation, even restoring the façade to its original look.

The home has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, and many aspects of the design have been refurbished from 1856. Eight of the fireplaces are original, and the ceiling moldings are either original or reconstructed. All of the mahogany doors are new but are modeled after the circa-1850s look.

In addition to five stories of indoor space, the home also has a backyard and a rooftop garden for enjoying alfresco living with friends. The owners also added ceiling speakers to the property, so it has a few more 21st-century amenities too.

The locale’s history doesn’t begin and end with Renwick either. Cornelius Berrien Mitchell lived in the home shortly after it was built, and it was where he founded the Washington Square Association, which still hosts festivals and events in Washington Square Park to this day.

The owners told The Wall Street Journal that it was an “extensive and expensive” renovation, so the home represents a rare opportunity to own a completely restored historic building.

Ryan Serhant and Nicole Palermo of Serhant hold the listing. Check out more photos below: