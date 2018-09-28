A Miami Treehouse For Grown-Ups

Channel your inner Robison Crusoe by purchasing a treehouse-inspired home in Miami, Fla. Set on a lush landscaped lot, the two-story home at 9350 NE 12th Avenue is encircled by a jungle-like canopy of towering trees and verdant plants—and it has been designed to hover above the ground like a treehouse. Spread across 6,317 square feet, the open-concept house comes with five bedrooms and seven baths.

Current homeowner and interior designer Billy Blanco oversaw the interiors, which are natural and earthy (think floor-to-ceiling windows, ash hardwood floors, and a floating staircase that connects the floors). The crisp, all-white kitchen is outfitted with an elongated center island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and minimalist shelves. A formal dining room flows into a wet bar with wine coolers and plenty of room for mixing drinks. The nearby double-height living room opens to a backyard swimming pool. Lined with rows of windows and a floor-to-ceiling wood wall, the master bedroom is a chic, modern twist on the traditional treehouse concept. It leads into a walk-in closet and a spa-like bath with a deep soaking tub, walk-in glass shower, and dual vanities. A separate kids’ wing comes with built-in bunk beds and a private bath.

Outside, a long walkway near the infinity swimming pool leads to an elevated outdoor summer kitchen with a built-in barbecue, picnic table, sink, and stainless steel cabinets. A separate floating gazebo has a built-in sitting area and room for additional chairs or lounges. The lush, verdant setting is enough to make residents forget that they’re in an urban setting—but the comforts of city living (think ritzy restaurants and shops) are just minutes away.

Jorge Uribe, the senior vice president of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, holds the listing for the property. It is on the market for $3.95 million.