A Condo for Oenophiles: This New Manhattan Building Comes With First-Class Wine Services

A new Manhattan boutique condo building is hoping to woo the city’s oenophiles. Located in Tribeca, 30 Warren will launch an ambitious wine program for residents upon its opening later this year, one that will include private tastings, one-on-one consultations and cellar storage.

As part of the program, residents will get access to acclaimed sommelier Paul Grieco, who will help guide their wine investment choices. Grieco, who founded nearby Terroir Tribeca, will host private tastings, as well as offer advice on pairings, collecting and auction participation. The program’s members will enjoy VIP status at the wine bar and access to in-home catering. Residents of 30 Warren will also have exclusive access to Chambers Street Wines’ selection of rare wine from around the world and its temperature-controlled storage facilities for their own collection.

The wine program is just one aspect of Tribeca Select, an expansive partnership program 30 Warren is launching to ensure that its residents take full advantage of everything the neighborhood has to offer. In addition to access to Grieco, the program offers customized in-home services and priority status at some of Tribeca’s most renowned establishments. These include yoga and other wellness events at Yoga Shanti, creative classes for residents of all ages at Church Street School for Music and Art and dog walking and pet services from Poochi NYC.

“Every detail at 30 Warren is unique and a reflection of the character and spirit of Tribeca,” said Craig Wood, CEO of Cape Advisors, the building’s developer. “The building itself, with its Taktl concrete façade, oversized windows, Hudson Lagrange millwork and expansive terraces, speaks to buyers seeking an interesting downtown lifestyle. The partnerships we’ve developed for our residents echo this approach to living and reinforce the values of 30 Warren.”

Currently under construction, 30 Warren is expected to open this fall. Two- and three-bed room units are still available in the building, ranging in price from $2.67 million to $5.65 million.