This Trio of Victorian-Era Abodes in Downtown Austin Could Be Yours for $20 Million

Saddle up, house hunters: Texas has a rare new three-in-one listing with your name on it.

A trio of historic homes in the heart of downtown Austin is now available as a package deal for $20 million. Sited on a half-acre lot by the famous Bremond Square, the Victorian-era abodes collectively offer more than 15,000 square feet of living space. Attorney Mark Muller has been a steward of the properties for over two decades, but is now ready to offload them to someone who “cherishes them as much as he does,” according to listing agent Kumara Wilcoxon of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty.

This particular abode is blessed with an expansive front porch. Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty

Perfect for history buffs, each storied pad was built in 1874. The smallest, a.k.a. 705 San Antonio, offers three bedrooms and three baths across 2,695 square feet. Next up is the nearly 4,900-square-foot residence, known as 711 W San Antonio, which includes four beds, four baths, and a separate carriage house with an additional bedroom and bathroom. The final home, located at 404 W 7th, measures just shy of 5,900 square feet and comes with five bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a half bath. It too includes a guest house with two beds and baths.

The trio’s classic exteriors epitomize Victorian design with expansive front porches, stoic columns, and splashes of the era’s most popular hues. The interiors are characterized by towering ceilings, ornate fireplaces, intricate moldings, and other period details.

Another residence features gorgeous blue accents that pop against the stone. Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty

The digs have versatility, too. The home on W 7th has functioned as the headquarters of Mueller’s law practice, while 705 Antonio has served as his private residence. The attorney also used the pad at 711 San Antonio to execute his various philanthropic projects.

“As new buildings continue to be built in downtown Austin, the opportunity to own a piece of Austin’s rich history on half a city block is quite literally once in a lifetime,” Wilcoxon said in a statement. “The properties could be used for a multitude of commercial endeavors, or even to live lavishly in the heart of downtown.”

The best part? You’re a stone’s throw from the city’s most popular attractions and buzzing entertainment district. Saddle up, indeed.

Click here for more images of the homes.