Inside a Bonkers $4 Million Dallas Mansion Inspired by ‘Tron’ and Formula 1

For some, the home is simply a place to live in privacy. For others, it’s also a shrine to their passions. One newly listed Dallas estate fits squarely in the latter category.

The 2010 sci-fi action flick Tron: Legacy, sequel to the the 1982 classic, serves as just one inspiration for this three-bedroom mansion in Texas, which is currently on the market for $3.96 million. Like the sci-fi franchise, this 4,120-square-foot home offers up plenty of otherworldly innovation. Think an LED floating tub, an Formula 1-themed office and outdoor dining area, plus a motorized 75-inch TV that rises from the floor.

Seller Michael Shaun Jackson had his sights set on the teardown property and ended up buying the home for $286,000 in 2018, according to the Wall Street Journal. Construction on the new abode wrapped in 2020, costing Jackson and his wife Andrea a whopping $1.35 million. Jackson told WSJ that the costs rose because he had too much creative liberty. “The cost shifted dramatically because I had access to 3-D design programs that a friend of mine was experimenting with. I kept brainstorming and coming up with fun ideas to test in the program, and they tested so well that I had to implement them into the actual build,” he said.

Running throughout the home are massive Italian porcelain floor tiles, Murano crystal chandeliers and geometric design details that contribute to its futuristic look and feel.

One of his more notable creations includes a custom serpentine couch that anchors living room. Here, you’ll also find a book-matched porcelain fireplace and, most striking of all, a white 2021 Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider showcased inside its own glass habitat. While the car is technically parked in the garage, large picture windows that double as walls display it like an art object at a gallery.



The office is Ferrari-themed Zach Spross

Elsewhere, the theme continues: The kitchen resembles something akin to a spaceship with a satin-black diamond-panel exhaust system, quartzite countertops and Miele appliances. Nearby, a speakeasy-style game room has been decked out with custom-tufted turquoise walls and Zebra carpeting. The space has an ’80s vibe to it and showcases Jackson’s own collection of arcade games including a pinball machine and a Gibson Custom Flying V Guitar. Not to be outdone is the primary suite, which will make you feel as if you’ve stepped into a bedroom at the Versace Mansion.

The only thing this estate doesn’t have? A pool. Surely, the $50,000 fire pit should suffice.

Pogir and Lisa Besserer of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

