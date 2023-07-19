This Historic English Country House Dates Back to the 15th Century. Now It Can Be Yours for $6 Million.

The architecture alone says a lot about this stately English country house—but so does its history.

Tuesley Manor in Surrey has just hit the market, and the ancient spread can be yours for £4.7 million (or about $6.1 million). The origins of the Grade II–listed residence can be traced to the 15th century when it was constructed on the site of an even older property, dating back to the 11th century. At one point, it was owned by Viscountess Bronwen Astor, who moved to the estate with her daughters following the death of her husband, William Astor, 3rd Viscount Astor. The dwelling even has a mention in the Domesday Book—the earliest public record of England.

A centuries-old property in Surrey, England dubbed Tuesley Manor just listed for $6.1 million. Peter Wright/Savills

“The current owners have lovingly restored the home, which is packed with all the amenities that families today are looking for,” says Phillippa Dalby-Welsh, head of Savills Country Department. Largely made from Bargate stone and brick, the 6,800-square-foot pad is centered around a sprawling courtyard that connects the main house to the additional outbuildings. The primary pad is decked out with a drawing room, a study, and a gym. Plus, the living room and bedrooms all overlook the lush gardens, which is no doubt part of the charm.

The renovated residence includes a detached indoor swimming pool Peter Wright/Savills

Spread across the 12-acre grounds is an additional two-bedroom garden cottage, a wildlife observation hut, a tennis court, as well as the Retreat, which currently operates as an art gallery but could double as a guest house. Perhaps the coolest feature is the indoor swimming pool. Housed in a separate building that used to be a barn, the glass walls on each side can retract come summertime, bringing the outdoors in.

“The flexibility of the accommodation and the beauty of the main house makes Tuesley Manor the perfect liveable and manageable country estate,” adds Dalby-Welsh.

