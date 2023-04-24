This 25-Acre Scottish Island Costs Less Than Most American Homes—But There’s a Catch

Turns out not every private island costs millions.

Scotland’s Barlocco Island, one of the Isles of Fleet in Galloway, was listed last week by the real estate firm Galbraith for the relatively modest sum of £150,000 (or about $187,000). Not bad for an island with stunning views and 25 acres.



Of course, there’s a reason for that: Actually living on the island might prove to be a challenge. That’s because the locale, which is only accessible via boat or by foot at low tide, is basically untouched. There are no buildings or dwellings on the island, according to the listing. The only things you’ll find are a pebble beach on its western side and a small flood pond that can provide water for livestock and animals.

Barlocco Island Ancell Media

The isle, which is six miles from the nearest town and about two hours south of Glasgow, is also located in the Borgue coast Site of Special Scientific Interest, according to The New York Times. Because the British government has deemed the island noteworthy for its fauna, flora, or geology, development opportunities are limited. Any dwelling, for example, would reportedly need an off-the-grid power source, such as solar panels. The listing notes that any plans should be “investigated by the buyer directly with the local planning authority.”

Barlocco Island may not be a place to settle, but it still has plenty to offer—especially for anyone who appreciates natural beauty. Its southwestern locale is noted for its coastline, forests, and low population density. You shouldn’t have to worry about anyone or anything getting in the way of your view.

“The area has nearly 100 miles of south-facing coastline and has been renowned for centuries as a place of unique landscape and natural light, a feature which attracted many artists to the area in the 19th and 20th centuries,” the agent overseeing the sale, David Corrie, told the Times.

There has been real interest in property, according to the realtor. Galbraith has heard from 50 parties, according to the newpaper, some as far away as the U.S. Once a closing date is set, potential buyers will have their chance to submit their best sealed bid.