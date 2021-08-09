Quantcast
×
RR One

Slam Dunk: Inside a $27.5 Million NYC Townhouse With Its Own Indoor Basketball Court

The most expensive listing on the Upper West Side has six bedrooms, multiple terraces, a wine cellar and a place to shoot hoops.

New York Townhouse, Basketball Court Photo: Tim Waltman/Sotheby’s International Realty

Living in Manhattan has its perks, but square footage isn’t always one of them. You’ll most likely splurge on a big Hamptons vacation home if you want some extra space, as even the most generous of NYC homes can feel a bit claustrophobic at times. Not so for a new listing on the Upper West Side, which has enough room for its own basketball court in the basement.

Related Stories

At $27.5 million, the townhouse is the most expensive on-the-market offering in the tony neighborhood. According to the New York PostDavid and Dana Luttway purchased the place in 2015 and have since been working hard to coordinate a total gut renovation of the place. The former is an investment banker, the latter is a real-estate developer and the daughter of former US congresswoman Nita Lowey. This Upper West Side project marks one of their most ambitious flips to date.

New York Townhouse, Basketball Court

The basketball court  Photo: Tim Waltman/Sotheby’s International Realty

The home is 11,300 square feet altogether, with an additional 2,600 square feet of outdoor space that includes the rooftop terrace (which has its own kitchen and seating areas), terraces off the guest rooms and a ground-floor loggia. There are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and it’s a seven-story home. (Don’t worry, the Luttways installed an elevator so it’s easier to get around.)

One of the home’s most distinct features is its bay window, which looks out onto the street and is made of copper. Head up the stairs to the second floor and you’ll find the entire level belongs to the primary suite, which features double baths, double dressing rooms and a home office area.

New York Townhouse, Basketball Court

The dining room.  Photo: Tim Waltman/Sotheby’s International Realty

But the best amenities are downstairs: There’s a full game room, a wine cellar and a fitness room. If all that’s not enough for you, there’s also a double-height basketball court for shooting some hoops with friends and family.

There’s a reason these are such hard-to-find assets in NYC. “The basketball court, recreation room, gym and wine cellar turned out to be the most expensive and time-consuming 2,000 square feet I have ever built,” Dana Luttway told the New York Post. Thankfully, here all the work has been done for you.

Cathy Taub of Sotheby’s International Realty and Ian Slater of Compass are co-listing the property. Check out more photos below:

New York Townhouse, Basketball Court

The rooftop terrace  Photo: Tim Waltman/Sotheby’s International Realty

New York Townhouse, Basketball Court

The kitchen  Photo: Tim Waltman/Sotheby’s International Realty

New York Townhouse, Basketball Court

One of the bedrooms  Photo: Tim Waltman/Sotheby’s International Realty

New York Townhouse, Basketball Court

The home office  Photo: Tim Waltman/Sotheby’s International Realty

New York Townhouse, Basketball Court

One of the bathrooms  Photo: Tim Waltman/Sotheby’s International Realty

New York Townhouse, Basketball Court

The fitness room  Photo: Tim Waltman/Sotheby’s International Realty

New York Townhouse, Basketball Court

The wine cellar  Photo: Tim Waltman/Sotheby’s International Realty

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Homes for Sale

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

ad