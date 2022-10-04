Forget Water Slides. This Massive $17.5 Million Utah Manse Comes With Its Own Indoor Water Park.  

Who says luxury has to be grown up? One newly listed Utah manse promises to offer as much indoor fun as your inner child can handle.

Built in 2013, the Hobble Creek Canyon mega-mansion is currently the largest home for sale in the state, with a whopping 50,738 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths and an eight-car garage. What’s more, the compound is basically a luxe entertainment center, with a two-lane bowling alley, an indoor basketball court and loads of outrageous amenities—one of which will render a visit to the local water park totally redundant.

Located an hour outside of Salt Lake City, the grand abode is situated on a 156-acre bluff overlooking the picturesque Wasatch Mountains. The entryway opens to a dramatic foyer with 20-foot ceilings, a sparking chandelier and elaborate dual staircases. A few steps away, you’ll find a formal living room with jaw-dropping views of the surrounding peaks.

The lower level houses an indoor waterpark with a slide, lazy river and rope swing. Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

The amenities run from the expected to the downright inspired. Sure, there’s a sauna, a shuffleboard court and an exercise room. But there’s also a lazy river attached to what is best described as a full-blown water park, with a supersized swimming pool, a waterslide, a rope swing, a hot tub and a waterfall. “It’s bigger than any hotel pool I know of,” adds Oman. The home theater, meanwhile, features tiers of leather recliners that can accommodate up to 27 of your closest companions. Elsewhere, there’s a children’s playroom decked out with a pirate ship and a slide for the actual kids. There’s also an area that could be turned into an indoor shooting range or a game room if you’re seeking even more recreation.

When it comes time for more mature forms of fun, the lower level which has been thoughtfully designed as an entertainment enclave. On occasion, the seller previously used the space as a venue to host parties and fundraisers for up to 500 people. “It really is a dramatic space,” Kerry Oman of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty tells Realtor.com. “Potential buyers who have come in here have fallen in love with this.”

The entry makes a striking statement with dual staircases and a giant crystal chandelier Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

While the home is being sold as a private residence, the listing suggests that it could easily function beyond the norm as a vacation property or even a corporate retreat given its proximity to hiking, biking, hunting, riding and off-roading trails.

The adults’ playground will set you back a cool $17.5 million.

