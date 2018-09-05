Build a Vacation Home That Experiences All Four Seasons

Tropical homes and private islands have an undeniable allure, but there’s something equally appealing about being able to experience all four seasons from the comfort of one home. Although vacation homes are usually synonymous with a season (think a beach house or ski resort), year-round retreats are a popular choice for residents who want to experience sun, snow, and shine.

Situated on the eastern slope of the Carson Range in Nevada, Clear Creek Tahoe is one such place. Spread across 2,136 acres, the residential retreat allows homeowners to easily soak up the changing seasons. Located just minutes from Heavenly Ski Resort, Clear Creek Tahoe serves as the perfect home base for skiers and snowboarders during the winter months. Come summer, residents can hike the nearby trails, play a round of golf with friends at the Coore & Crenshaw–designed course, or head to the clubhouse for a leisurely dinner. Kids (and kids at heart) can stop by Summit Camp, which is outfitted with a swimming pool, a waterslide, and sports courts. The Julia Morgan–designed community center, Twin Pines, doubles as a ski basecamp in the winter and a lake house (where residents can go paddleboarding and kayaking) in the summer.

The community currently has 391 home sites that range from around half an acre to nearly five acres. Prices for a lot start at $300,000 and go up to $1.75 million.

Nestled into the Salmon River Mountains on the shore of the glacier-fed Payette Lake in McCall, Idaho, Whitetail Club offers ready access to a slew of seasonal activities, from snowmobiling and after-dark alpine skiing to mountain biking and hiking. Residents will also be able to take advantage of the lakefront clubhouse (which comes with private lakeshore access), the fish and swim club, the indoor tennis and fitness center, the spa, and the golf course. The community is outfitted with 295 home sites in total, ranging from $285,000 to $1.29 million.