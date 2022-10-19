This $17 Million Colorado Ski Retreat Could Double as a Chateau in the South of France

In the resort town of Vail, you’ll find your fair share of mountainous retreats. However, one European-esque estate proves that not all ski homes are created equal.

Sitting on roughly half an acre on the border of the White River National Forest, a stucco and natural stone manse was designed to channel a French country residence. For owners Gary N. and Doris Wiley, who bought the property in 1994, it was the South of France specifically that served as inspiration for their vacation home, now on the market for $17 million. “My wife got a lot of ideas for it from an old hotel we stayed in,” Gary N. tells Mansion Global.

A mansion in Vail, Colorado near White River National Forest listed for $17 million 360 Productions

Internally, it comprises four bedrooms, six bathrooms and despite having a generous 6,073 square feet of living space, oak hardwoods and timber-trussed ceilings go a long way in making this house feel cozy. “In an architectural climate where most of the houses are in the mountain-modern style, this is an elegant, timeless house. The richness of the woodwork stands out,” Tye Stockton of Compass tells the listing site.

The estate was custom designed by its owners and is reminiscent of a European country estate 360 Productions

The couple was said to have sourced wood from an old barn in New Hampshire to accent the kitchen. That space has also been outfitted with a deep stone sink and a large center island. Elsewhere, they had stone imported from France for the fireplaces—one of which serves as an anchor in the living room, coupled with soaring windows and a bar that brings together copper and leather.

Upstairs, you’ll find a loft that’s currently set up as an office. One perk? It opens to its own rooftop terrace. There’s also a primary suite on that level with dual en suite bathrooms, two separate walk-in closets and a balcony that overlooks the surrounding forest. And for those who want to be at one with nature, there’s nothing like experiencing the woods firsthand from the comforts of a private stone patio.

Click here to see all photos of Spring Hill Lane.