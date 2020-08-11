Quantcast
Home of The Week: From a Basketball Court to a Putting Green, This Las Vegas Compound Is an Athlete’s Paradise

750 Dragon Ridge Drive Photo: Courtesy of Luxury Estates International

When Ohio businessman Mike Huhn and wife Linda commissioned their dream home on the outskirts of Las Vegas in 2015, the couple had only one instruction for their builder: “Forget about the budget, there is no budget. Everything has to be the best.”

What rose out of the Nevada desert two years later was this 15,000-square-foot, high-tech mega-mansion, seemingly devoted to the sole pursuit of having fun.

The sports-obsessed couple loaded the home with virtually every sporting pursuit imaginable. Everything from a regulation half-size indoor basketball court, to a professional two-lane bowling alley, tennis court, pool, state-of-the-art gym, putting green, and three “recreation rooms” with more big-screen TVs than a Vegas sports bar.

Take the elevator to the downstairs “basement” and you can pick your sporting pleasure, from a game of pool, to table tennis, to testing your 10-pin skills. Or you can just kick back in the movie projection theater while enjoying your beverage of choice from the wine cellar, the margarita maker or fully-stocked bar.

The Huhns reportedly moved to Vegas in 2012 to escape the Ohio cold. They’d sold their property management company, retired early and wanted to enjoy life. And they went big.   

According to records, they paid $2.4 million for a 2.2-acre lot on Dragon Ridge, an upscale gated community in the MacDonald Highlands area of tony Henderson, 13 miles from the Las Vega Strip.

750 Dragon Ridge Drive

The indoor basketball court.  Photo: Courtesy of Luxury Estates International

They commissioned custom builder Blue Heron to create a three-structure hillside compound taking full advantage of the elevated lot with its incredible views of the Vegas skyline, nearby mountains and golf greens below.

As you step through the imposing glass doors into the triple-height glass atrium and you’re hit by the breathtaking vista in front of you.

“This home is all about enjoying the truly explosive views that Las Vegas has to offer, day and night,” says Kamran Zand, of Luxury Estates International Las Vegas, who holds the listing.

Nothing showcases the “glass wall” design concept of the home more than the third-floor master bedroom. Known as “The Cube,” the room is cantilevered out over a rock face with floor-to-ceiling glass on three sides. At night, it is a 180-degree light show of the Strip in full twinkle.

750 Dragon Ridge Drive

The locker room leads out to the basketball court.  Photo: Courtesy of Luxury Estates International

On either side there are expansive terraces for lounging, while behind the bedroom is a spacious 27-by-10-foot walk-in closet, vast master bathroom with a dramatic, free-standing designer tub and over-sized, cube-shaped glass shower.

Don’t want to miss the Big Game—the Huhns are huge Ohio State Buckeyes fans—simply take the steps up to the fourth floor where you’re met with a wall of big-screen TVs.

Two junior suites have their own wing, with a dedicated staircase leading down to yet another bedroom. In total there are six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

750 Dragon Ridge Drive

The bowling alley is on the “Play” level of the home.  Photo: Courtesy of Luxury Estates International

The elevator forgoes the usual numerals for the words PLAY, EAT, SLEEP and VIEW.  Head down to the second-floor EAT level and you enter a high-ceilinged, open-plan space that flows seamlessly from living room, to dining room to swimming pool deck and huge covered patio.

The 27×19-foot gourmet kitchen features three islands, two double Wolf ovens, twin Sub-Zero fridge-freezers and an outdoor patio with Lynx grill and pizza oven.

And in virtually every room, powered glass pocket doors make for the ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

750 Dragon Ridge Drive

The outdoor putting green tees up your game for the nearby courses.  Photo: Courtesy of Luxury Estates International

Detached from the main house is the two-story guesthouse with a bedroom, living room, fitness center and rooftop terrace. Another standalone building houses that half-basketball court with double-wide glass doors to let in fresh air.

All this high-tech, sports-focused, contemporary design might not be to everyone’s taste. On and off the market since October 2018 when the Huhns were asking $15 million, it’s now back with a $13.75 million price tag.

750 Dragon Ridge Drive

One of three media rooms in the home.  Photo: Courtesy of Luxury Estates International

750 Dragon Ridge Drive

The sleek kitchen.  Photo: Courtesy of Luxury Estates International

750 Dragon Ridge Drive

Open concept spaces create flow.  Photo: Courtesy of Luxury Estates International

750 Dragon Ridge Drive

The billiards room.  Photo: Courtesy of Luxury Estates International

750 Dragon Ridge Drive

The master suite is walled by glass for the views.  Photo: Courtesy of Luxury Estates International

750 Dragon Ridge Drive

The custom tub in the master bath.  Photo: Courtesy of Luxury Estates International

750 Dragon Ridge Drive

The bar is part of the games level of the home.  Photo: Courtesy of Luxury Estates International

750 Dragon Ridge Drive

Seating to watch friends or family bowl.  Photo: Courtesy of Luxury Estates International

750 Dragon Ridge Drive

The wine cellar is just off the bowling lanes.  Photo: Courtesy of Luxury Estates International

750 Dragon Ridge Drive

Another of the TV rooms.  Photo: Courtesy of Luxury Estates International

750 Dragon Ridge Drive

The compound as seen from above.  Photo: Courtesy of Luxury Estates International

