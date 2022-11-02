This $32 Million Waterfront Mansion in Florida Is Like Living in a Lavish Venetian Palazzo

What’s Florida’s version of an Italian estate? The answer is this epic $32 million pad on the southeastern coast of the Sunshine State.

Spanning an imposing 18,302 square feet, the sprawling manse looks more like a Venetian palazzo than it does your typical seaside digs. In fact, it is currently the largest home for sale in the coastal town of Jupiter. It’s also located on the area’s biggest waterfront parcel, which measures more than six acres. So, if you buy it, you’ll have two things to brag about.

Built in 2016, the Moorish abode comprises eight bedrooms and eight-and-a-half full bathrooms. Besides the gigantic residence and guest house, there’s also a picturesque private boat dock where you can park your vessel and more than 250 feet of water frontage with endless views of the Loxahatchee River.

The epic estate sits on Florida’s Loxahatchee River. Adam Dooms Media for The Corcoran Group

Leading up to the house, you’ll find a long, gated driveway that gives tropical vibes right from the start with palm trees lining both sides. It is Florida, after all. In the backyard, a two-level saltwater infinity pool with Moroccan glass tile is the focal point of the al fresco entertainment area. An outdoor fireplace, kitchen and patio also add to the ambiance. One of the coolest features, though, has got to be the rock grotto on the lower swimming level. It feels like something you might stumble upon in, say, Positano.

Inside, the home takes full advantage of its scenic surroundings with large windows that let in plenty of natural light and offer up water-facing views. Thanks to its European influences, the enclave has been finished with tons of fine marble, stone and custom millwork. It also comes fully furnished, so all those ultra-luxe touches are yours to keep.

The primary bedroom includes Italian design elements, including a private loggia. Adam Dooms Media for The Corcoran Group

Other details include an in-home movie theater that’s been outfitted with a big screen, a projection system and leather seating. In the kitchen, meanwhile, a large Calacatta Paonozzo marble waterfall island plays against custom white cabinetry and gold marble counters. Not to be outdone, the primary suite is a bright and airy retreat, with a bar, a seating area, dual walk-in closets and a fitness room. There’s also a set of glass doors that open to a loggia-style balcony overlooking the grounds, so you can really pretend like you’re in a Venetian villa.

Jennifer Hyland of Corcoran holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of Loxahatchee River Rd.