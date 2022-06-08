Quantcast
×
RR One

A Gorgeous Penthouse Overlooking Venice’s Canals Just Hit the Market for $3.1 Million

Sotheby’s will begin taking bids for the charming two-floor penthouse and its guest flat on June 9.

Venice Residence for $3.1 Million Window View Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

For those who’ve always fancied a life on the Floating City, a new luxury listing in Venice has everything you’ll need to enjoy its old-world charms.

On Thursday, Sotheby’s will begin taking bids for a 4,628-square-foot penthouse on the scenic Rio Della Sensa canal. The property, overlooking the heart of Venice near the Grand Canal, includes a smaller guest residence that can be combined to create one living space (so long as you acquire the proper permits). Of the two spaces, the primary residence spans 3,500 square-feet with two floors, three bedrooms, three full baths, a kitchen, two living rooms and a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city’s iconic canals and its famous Piazza San Marco bell tower.

Related Stories

Venice Residence for $3.1 Million Foyer

The entry way of the spacious Venetian residence.  Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

As for the guest flat, you’ll get another 1,000-square-feet of living space with one bedroom and a bathroom alongside open-plan living room and dining room areas; Naturally, the space also has a kitchen. Throughout both residences, you’ll find old-world architectural features like arched windows and wood-beam ceilings, as well as hardwood and terrazzo tile floors. The larger space has a few additional standout features such as an antique fireplace and an owner’s suite that’ll provide you with unmatched views of the city’s canals.

Venice Residence for $3.1 Million Bedroom

One of the bedrooms with exposed wood-beam ceilings.  Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

The residence is centrally located, making the city’s most iconic sights just a short gondola ride away. Cross the nearby Rialto Bridge over the Grand Canal and you’ll find yourself at the doorsteps of St. Mark’s Basilica, Ducal Palace and the soaring campanile in Piazza San Marco. There are plenty of cafés and boutiques in the area as well, nestled amid Byzantine and Gothic architecture.

For jetsetters, the home is just over a mile away from the Santa Lucia Train Station (10 minutes away by the local ferry), so short trips to Rome, Florence and Milan—among other European destinations—will be a breeze for additional exploring.

Venice Residence for $3.1 Million Canal View

A view of the Rio Della Sensa canal the property overlooks in Venice.  Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

This rare listing is asking $3.1 million, a figure that is sure to cause a stir at Sotheby’s auction on June 9. Visit the auctioneer’s website at 12pm this Thursday to place your bids.

Check out more images of the home below.

Venice Residence for $3.1 Million Interior

Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Venice Residence for $3.1 Million Owner's Suite

Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Venice Residence for $3.1 Million Interior 2

Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Venice Residence for $3.1 Million Kitchen

Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Venice Residence for $3.1 Million Kitchen 2

Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Venice Residence for $3.1 Million Lounge Area

Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Venice Residence for $3.1 Million Staircase

Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Venice Residence for $3.1 Million Living Room

Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Venice Residence for $3.1 Million Bathroom

Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Homes for Sale

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

ad