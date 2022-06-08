A Gorgeous Penthouse Overlooking Venice’s Canals Just Hit the Market for $3.1 Million

For those who’ve always fancied a life on the Floating City, a new luxury listing in Venice has everything you’ll need to enjoy its old-world charms.

On Thursday, Sotheby’s will begin taking bids for a 4,628-square-foot penthouse on the scenic Rio Della Sensa canal. The property, overlooking the heart of Venice near the Grand Canal, includes a smaller guest residence that can be combined to create one living space (so long as you acquire the proper permits). Of the two spaces, the primary residence spans 3,500 square-feet with two floors, three bedrooms, three full baths, a kitchen, two living rooms and a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city’s iconic canals and its famous Piazza San Marco bell tower.

As for the guest flat, you’ll get another 1,000-square-feet of living space with one bedroom and a bathroom alongside open-plan living room and dining room areas; Naturally, the space also has a kitchen. Throughout both residences, you’ll find old-world architectural features like arched windows and wood-beam ceilings, as well as hardwood and terrazzo tile floors. The larger space has a few additional standout features such as an antique fireplace and an owner’s suite that’ll provide you with unmatched views of the city’s canals.

The residence is centrally located, making the city’s most iconic sights just a short gondola ride away. Cross the nearby Rialto Bridge over the Grand Canal and you’ll find yourself at the doorsteps of St. Mark’s Basilica, Ducal Palace and the soaring campanile in Piazza San Marco. There are plenty of cafés and boutiques in the area as well, nestled amid Byzantine and Gothic architecture.

For jetsetters, the home is just over a mile away from the Santa Lucia Train Station (10 minutes away by the local ferry), so short trips to Rome, Florence and Milan—among other European destinations—will be a breeze for additional exploring.

This rare listing is asking $3.1 million, a figure that is sure to cause a stir at Sotheby’s auction on June 9. Visit the auctioneer’s website at 12pm this Thursday to place your bids.

Check out more images of the home below.