A Venice Beach Manse Inspired by San Francisco’s Painted Ladies Lists for a Cool $6.2 Million

If you’re familiar with San Francisco’s famous Painted Ladies, let us introduce you to Venice’s equally striking Glass Ladies.

The trio of homes was dreamt up by local developer and designer Alon Zakoot as a modern interpretation of the iconic Victorians on Steiner Street. The collection in Silicon Beach includes three single-family residences all positioned in a row. However, each is made from glass and steel, so they’re way more contemporary-looking. Now, the first of the bunch has hit the market; you can snag Lucia, Lady of Luxe, for a cool $6.2 million.

“As I build the homes and see them grow over time, each house shows me their particular intricacies or unique qualities,” says Zakoot in a press statement. “By doing this, they inspire me, but essentially name themselves. Lucia, Lady of Luxe evokes a sense of character that is not intended for the average homeowner, with some disregard to conventional design theories. I created an authentic exploration rather than an attempt to check all the right boxes.”

The Glass Ladies recently made their Venice debut, and now one of the three residences is on the market. Noel Kleinman

While each home has its own sense of style, a saltwater lap pool and swanky rooftop are standard. When it comes to Lucia, or “light” in Latin, there are actually two decks, offering up both ocean and mountain vistas. Plus, a super cool underwater viewing window to the pool. Inside, expect super bright and airy interiors matched with dramatic decor. Zakoot definitely wasn’t afraid to play around with pattern, texture, or color—and if you happen to like the furnishings, well, there’s an option to keep them.

“I wanted to turn Venice figuratively and literally on its side,” explains Zakoot. “I built the Glass Ladies as a way to offer Venice the beauty it deserves, despite its condensed location where housing has become more limited and land is now harder to obtain.”

Listed at $6.2 million, Lucia spans 4,200 square feet and comprises five bedrooms. Noel Kleinman

The formal living room sports a fireplace, a gold shimmering accent wall, and a sliding glass door that opens to the patio. Nearby, the kitchen is decked out with a waterfall marble island, state-of-the-art appliances, brass accents, and custom blue cabinetry. Upstairs, the primary suite stuns with its own private balcony and walk-in closet. Plus, the spa-like bath features a floating dual-sink vanity, a rainwater shower, and a separate soaking tub. Altogether, Lucia has five bedrooms, including a junior primary bedroom on a lower level with a fireplace. Elsewhere, you’ll find a pajama lounge, an office, and a movie theater with a built-in bar.

“The Glass Ladies are effortlessly and iconically Venice, with each unique design matching the effervescent vibe and cultural landscape of this rejuvenated and beloved beach town in its own special way,” notes Compass agent Sally Forster Jones. “These three geometric beauties add to the fabric of a community that residents and visitors alike have adored for years. To experience them is to fall in love.”

