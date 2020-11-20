Inside a Design-Savvy $20 Million Florida Island Condo With Interiors by a Versace Designer

Florida condos are great, but let’s face it: They’re not always the most fashion-forward. Most look relatively identical in terms of design, often relying more on their proximity to the waves than the elegance of their lines to create demand. Not so for this condo, which features interiors by Sam Robin Design, a practice that’s worked on not one, not two, but 12 Versace stores both in the US and abroad. (Plus, one Hugo Boss boutique for good measure.)

Of course, a home like this doesn’t come cheap. It’s on the market for $19.9 million and is just 7,600 square feet. That lofty price tag can largely be attributed to the home’s location on Fisher Island, a small, man-made isle off the coast of Miami that’s consistently ranked as the richest zip code in the US. Condos here cost an average of $3.2 million, according to Business Insider, and membership to the exclusive Fisher Island Club costs $250,000 up front, plus about $22,000 in annual fees. Del Boca Vista it is not.

Here you’ll have one of the best spots in the (small, contained) town to enjoy it all, on the 8th floor of Palazzo Della Luna, a luxury residential building with gorgeous waterfront views. In addition to the interior, you’ll have 2,500-square feet’s worth of outdoor space in the form of a wrap-around terrace. The unit has five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, though one of the bedrooms could be converted to a library for any WFH needs, plus a 200-bottle, climate-controlled wine room. The kitchen is fully stocked with Boffi appliances, and there’s even a sprawling walk-in closet that feels like a boutique all on its own.

Of course, while the stylish interiors are certainly a boon, you’ll also have access to all the perks that living in a development like Palazzo Della Luna has to offer. Designed by renowned Florida architect Kobi Karp, the building doesn’t feel quite as glossy and contemporary as many others in the area—that’s because it was designed to pay homage to the original development on the site, a Mediterranean mansion constructed in 1936. Amenities include a fitness center, salon, children’s playroom, media room and more, though you’ll undoubtedly find what’s already in the home itself—it’s up for grabs turnkey—to be the biggest selling point.

Check out more photos of the Sam Robin-designed residence, below: