Vijay Singh’s $23 Million Hawaii Estate Has Golf Greens That Would Make Augusta Jealous

If you live your life on the fairway, Vijay Singh’s Hawaii home may be the place for you.

The 2000 Masters champion has just given buyers the rare chance to own his 51-acre Big Island estate—for a cool $23 million. The Mediterranean-style mansion includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half baths. It also comes with nearly a mile of ocean frontage. And, as you might expect from a golf champ, two tee boxes in case you wanted to hit a few balls off a cliff into the Pacific.

A long, Norfolk pine-lined gated drive will take you to the main house, which is powered, in part, by solar panels and has its own deep water well. The primary residence spans more than 4,500 square feet and sits on a well-manicured lawn that bears a resemblance to the greens that the World Golf Hall of Famer knows best. The expansive grounds are also decked out with a rectangular swimming pool, an equipment barn, royal palms and 10 acres of macadamia nut trees, citrus and avocado orchards.

Inside, the three-level home opens to a double-height foyer that leads to a living room, gourmet chef’s kitchen and dining area. Among some of the enviable amenities are a billiard room, gym, yoga room and a library that’s been outfitted with custom bookshelves. In addition, the first floor includes an elevator for those days when the grand staircase is just too much work.

The impressive 2,800-square foot primary suite occupies the entire second level with a wraparound lanai that offers striking vistas of the coast from one of the property’s best vantage points. It’s equipped with a fireplace, sitting area and a large walk-in shower in the bathroom. There’s also plenty of room for family and friends with a one-bedroom, one-bath “Ohana” unit or guest house. In fact, the lucky buyer who purchases Singh’s slice of island paradise should definitely expect visitors.

Kenneth Springer with Hawaii Life holds the listing.

