Inside a $24 Million California Palazzo Built by a Self-Tanning Magnate

This opulent California manse is like living in an Italian palazzo.

Known as Villa Bellezza, every inch of this 16,000-square-foot structure in Calabasas is a sight to behold. Resembling something you’d see on the shores of Lake Como, the lavishly decorated property is nestled within a private gated community and spans approximately 1.2 acres. The castle-like home took six years to construct and is now back on the market for close to $24 million—which is only $6 million less than its previous asking price. If you can’t help but wonder what’s included, a life-size chess board, 1,100-bottle wine room and Chanel-style infinity pool are among just a few of the amenities.

Owner Robin Gibson, the founder of St.Tropez self-tanner, purchased the vacant lot back in 2003 for $1.16 million. Ever the dreamer, she tapped William Habiliski to fulfill her wanderlust fantasy—construction on the baroque estate was completed in 2010. “My architect told me he’d build me a house that would feel like I’m in Italy all the time,” she told The Wall Street Journal last year.

Architecturally speaking, Villa Bellezza is spot on. There are hand-forged railings, groin-vault ceilings, hand-carved Travertine fireplaces, Juliet balconies and Roman-style bathtubs. It makes you feel as if you just stepped into an exquisite lakeside retreat in Lombardy. One treasure of note is a Renaissance-style mural that was painted on the 24-foot-high ceiling in the great room. Another beloved detail is the striking three-floor staircase.

The property itself comprises a five-bedroom mega-mansion, in addition to a two-bedroom separate guest house. The elaborate primary residence has everything from a library, gym and theater to a wine cellar and massage rooms. A roof deck with a retractable dome makes quite a spectacle and offers 360-degree views of the San Fernando Valley. To top it all off, surrounding the estate are formal French gardens designed by landscape architect James Dean.

When it comes to why Gibson is selling her “forever home,” she said to The WSJ that she was looking to “downsize and travel some more.”

Click here to see all the photos of Villa Bellezza.