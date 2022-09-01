This $75 Million Palm Beach Estate Comes with a Private Dock and Heavy-Duty Boat Lift

This Palm Beach pad is perfect for water lovers.

Located in the Gold Coast city of Manalapan, Villa Oceano Azul squeezes a ton of glitzy amenities into one two-acre oceanfront parcel. The sprawling manse, which just hit the market for a cool $74.9 million, boasts not one but two pools and a private dock with a 20,000-pound boat lift and Jet Ski pads. It showcases the best of South Florida’s barrier island, too, with panoramic views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway.

Spanning an impressive 20,712 square feet, the seven-bedroom abode marries a Mediterranean facade with seaside-chic interiors penned by Marc-Michaels Interior Design. You can expect beachy color combos apropos to the setting—the likes of sandy hues, light gray tones and nautical blues.

The primary residence makes a memorable first impression with a two-story foyer and curved, grand staircase. Elsewhere is a sitting room, a dining area, a kitchen and a formal living room. As if this estate wasn’t tranquil enough, an oceanfront meditation room will help you unwind. If you’re big on entertaining, there’s an oversized game room that doubles as a bar and has its own pool table. There’s also a 2,000-bottle wine and a champagne room. Should a visitor need to spend the night, a 1,200-square-foot guest house can be found across from the motor court. The mini manse comprises one bedroom, two bathrooms, a living room and a kitchen.

Taking full advantage of its surroundings, the villa has two shimmering pools located to the east and west of the home, respectively. The grounds are also equipped with an open-air courtyard, a 12-car garage and, of course, that 50-foot dock. To top it off, the turnkey estate is offered with all the furnishings and a complimentary membership to the exclusive La Coquille Club. Talk about having all the bells and whistles.

Philip Lyle Smith and Carla Ferreira-Smith of Luxury Resort Portfolio hold the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of Villa Oceano Azul.