This $9.5 Million Vacation Villa in Antigua Has an Infinity Pool That Overlooks the Caribbean Sea

The Caribbean is chock-full of five-star resorts, but we wouldn’t blame you for skipping the crowds and snagging your own private slice of paradise instead.

Enter Villa Papillion, one of Antigua’s most coveted properties and perhaps your new warm-weather getaway. Perched atop a rocky promontory at the tip of Reed’s Point, the waterfront abode has been hoisted onto the market for a cool $9.5 million. While that price doesn’t include staffing, you can opt to hire the current team of caretakers, who include a private chef, a butler, and housekeeping attendants. Let the daydreaming begin!

There’s a whopping 9,700 square feet of living space, which should be plenty of room if you plan on hosting friends and family, and since no one likes to share a bathroom on a luxury island escape, each of the six stately bedrooms features a luxe ensuite bath.

Antigua’s Villa Papillon is on the market for $9.5 million DDRE Global

The stylish, five-story vacation villa was designed by London-based firm Ward & Co. The interiors are decked out with an eclectic array of colorful furnishings and décor meant to emulate the vibrant culture the Caribbean is known for. A gourmet kitchen and on-site cinema are a few of the dwelling’s most notable perks.

But let’s be honest, it’s the outdoor areas that really steal the show here. For starters, there are a number of terraces and balconies from which St. Kitts and Nevis can be spotted in the distance. Pro tip: the views are best enjoyed at sunset, with a cocktail in hand. And while the picturesque turquoise waters below are certainly enticing, you can opt for a more private dip in your own infinity pool.

The property has an infinity pool that overlooks St. Kitts and Nevis DDRE Global

Of course, there’s much more to do than just soak up the sun and paddle around in the pool with a rum cocktail. The property also comes with a yoga or meditation platform and a private gym. You know, for the active types. If and when you do decide to venture out, the pristine, white-sand shores of Jolly Beach are literally just steps away.

Serge Cowan with DDRE Global has the listing.

