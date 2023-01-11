This Sprawling $16.7 Million Tuscan Villa Is Surrounded by Acres of Lush Vineyards—and Has Its Own Wine Cellar

If you’ve been dreaming about ditching everything and buying a rustic villa in Tuscany à la Diane Lane, that fantasy can now be a reality. And the best part? The 18th-century estate has already been remodeled into the ultimate Italian retreat.

Nestled in the hills of Sarteano and set on more than 60 acres between Val di Chiana and Val d’Orcia, the 24,000-square-foot farmhouse known as Villa Travertino can be yours for a cool $16.9 million. The 10-bedroom, 12-bathroom main residence underwent a total restoration in 2006 and is surrounded by lush olive groves, vineyards and a Mediterranean garden. You’ll also find a roughly 4,000-square-foot wine cellar and tasting room where you can reap the fruits of your labor.

An 18th-century villa in Tuscany just listed for $16.9 million Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Chianti Heritage

Villa Travertino, believed to be originally owned by the Boninsegni family, dates all the way back to 1700. More recently, the stone-clad residence has housed the Fanelli family, best known as the former owners of Sarteano Castle. After that, the adobe switched hands again, this time to the Mori family, notes the listing, which is held by Moira Mancini of Coldwell Banker Chianti Heritage. Although modernized with a large swimming pool, bowling alley and tennis court, the structure follows a typical Tuscan architectural style. Think lots of local travertine stone, wood and steel. However, everything old is not lost. Inside, the original staircase serves as an anchor on the ground floor along with a lounge with its own fireplace, a reading room, a professional kitchen and communal dining table.

The estate was updated in 2006 and has a modern kitchen, wine cellar, vineyards and olive groves Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Chianti Heritage

Nearby on the first level are two suites, each of which has been outfitted with a private lounge and fireplace. On the top floor, four additional suites comprise their own bathrooms. Amongst the sprawling grounds are two newly built annexes. The apartments have been designed in a similar way and offer a living area, kitchenette, covered patio and en suite bedroom. Beyond the farmhouse, the limonaia, a greenhouse used for storing citrus fruits in the winter, has been renovated and its layout can accommodate whatever your dream scenario may be. The conservatory’s new design includes one area that serves as an event space and a small kitchen with a wood-fired oven and barbecue where you can host family or the locals you might befriend.

