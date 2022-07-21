This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous

One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale.

Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.

Original construction on the waterfront property was completed in 2017. It’s now undergoing redevelopment, however, that will tack on an additional 18,000 square-feet with the inclusion of four new guest bungalows and a space for staff quarters. The expansive home will cover just over 2 acres and is expected to wrap construction this December with a new total of 14 bedrooms alongside a host of upscale amenities.

Designed with an open-air blueprint, the main house allows for seamless indoor-outdoor living. Most of the rooms in the villa include a king-size bed (with televisions that are subtly hidden within the bedframes), except for one that has two sets of twin bunk beds that sleeps up to four people. Each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom, obviously, that comes stacked with luxury linens from Frette, as well as high-end toiletries from Le Labo and Molton Brown. Triton’s indoor offerings are nice, as you can tell, but its resort-like outdoor amenities are next-level.

As you enter the front entrance of the gated property, Triton hits you with a pool surrounded by three luxe cabanas and palm trees. Passing through the home and entering its backyard, you’ll find a second beach-facing pool with two more cabanas and a hot tub. Both spaces are flanked with beach chairs, hanging chairs, outdoor couches and a fire pit as well for accommodating large groups. Additionally, you can enjoy the Sonos sound system incorporated throughout the property from its exterior or watch a flick via its outdoor home theater with sunken seating.

The on-site tennis court can be found on the west side, or entrance, of the home—as well as an intimate sunset garden. If you’d like a more traditional workout using all the fancy kit, Triton has a fully-equipped gym on-site outfitted by San Francisco-based premier outdoor gym LuxFit that should keep you on track. That said, the property’s more than 155-feet of linear beach frontage—white sand and clear blue waters of the Caicos Banks—is its most knockout feature that you won’t find elsewhere. And not a bad place for an early morning run…

To stake your claim on the palatial $30 million digs, contact listing agent Ian Hurdle of The Agency Turks & Caicos.

