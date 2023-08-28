Inside a Sprawling $5 Million Vineyard Home in the Heart of South Africa’s Wine Country

Franschhoek, in South Africa’s Cape Vineland’s region, may not be as well known among amateur oenophiles as Tuscany, Bordeaux, and Napa Valley, but it is one of the country’s most famous grape-growing areas, known for its picturesque setting, notable restaurants, and Cap Classique, a sparkling wine made using the same methods as champagne but with local grapes.

The eighth largest wine producer in the world, South Africa produces a range of varietals, including shiraz, cabernet sauvignon, pinotage, cinsault, and pinot noir.

This sprawling estate in South Africa’s Western Cape, called Sandstone House, allows a wine-loving homeowner to have an entire vineyard in their backyard. The Franschhoek property, with a six-bedroom manor house plus a detached two-bedroom guest house, is listed for just over $5 million.

The manor house and detached guest cottage are set against a dramatic mountain range. Seeff

Shrouded in lush foliage, with towering hedges, lush lawns, and pretty rose gardens, the exceptionally private estate has both an olive grove and rows of grape vines. The driveway, which passes through towering entry gates, leads to a circular motor court and the home’s main entrance, which is covered in climbing vines. The manor is filled with natural light thanks to high, arched ceilings and large windows. It has a rustic yet contemporary design, with sleek wood-beamed ceilings, broad corridors, and oversized doorways.

The heart of the main house is the sun-flooded conservatory, a relaxed space with arched windows, a casual dining area, and ample seating. The conservatory doors open directly to the backyard, which has a built-in barbecue and pizza oven, a pool, a spacious deck, several sculptures, and uninterrupted views of the gardens set against the Franschhoek mountains. Elsewhere are a sumptuous living room, a wine cellar, and light-filled bedrooms that spill onto private terraces.

The entrance. Seeff

The two-bedroom guest house is separated from the main residence by privacy hedges and grape vines. A standalone property with a private entrance, the secondary home has a swimming pool of its own, a full kitchen, and a living area. There’s also a third pool beyond the rose garden.

The vines produce 4,000 bottles of wine per year, plenty for the homeowner’s private reserve as well as some supplemental income. The property also has a lighted tennis court, olive trees that produce high-quality olive oil, and a total of seven garage spaces.

“Sandstone House is not just a property, it’s a masterpiece of elegance nestled in the heart of Franschhoek,” says listing agent Alasdair Hedley with John D. Wood and Co. “With its awe-inspiring views, meticulously crafted gardens, and luxurious amenities, it’s a haven that nourishes both the soul and the senses. This hidden gem redefines tranquility, offering a lifestyle that combines exclusivity, natural beauty, and modern comfort in perfect harmony.”

Franschhoek is one of South Africa’s most historic areas, with buildings that date back to the late 1600s. In addition to the vineyards, Franschhoek is known for its white-washed Cape Dutch and French architecture, as well as a variety of luxury homes and vineyard estates.

The guest house overlooks its own swimming pool. Seeff

