You Can Now Try Out Your Next Home Before Buying It

You wouldn’t buy a pair of jeans without trying them on or purchase a car without taking it for a test drive. So it seems fitting that the “try before you buy” mentality so prevalent in the automotive and fashion industries—where consumers can actually personally experience and interact with an item before deciding whether to purchase it—has finally made its way to the luxury real estate world as well. Rather than simply walking through a property and trying to envision a possible life there, prescreened prospective buyers now have the opportunity to embark on mini stays at select residential developments. Designed to give them a taste of what ownership could be like, the curated one- to three-day stays include luxe accommodations, meals, and activities.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Caye Chapel, Belize , which will open on a sugary private isle in 2021, is staging luxury glamping tents so would-be buyers can experience the island life first-hand. The trip deposit will secure a spot on Caye Chapel’s Founders List, thus giving attendees first dibs on available oceanfront homesites (currently priced from $2.1 million to $4 million). Scuba diving, exploring ancient ruins, swimming, jet skiing, and soaking up the sunshine are just a few of the warm weather excursions designed to give visitors a feel for island life.