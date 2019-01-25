Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
You Can Now Try Out Your Next Home Before Buying It

Don't just envision what it would be like to live somewhere. Experience it.

Belize is the Caribbean's Next Hotspot Photo: Courtesy of Four Seasons

You wouldn’t buy a pair of jeans without trying them on or purchase a car without taking it for a test drive. So it seems fitting that the “try before you buy” mentality so prevalent in the automotive and fashion industries—where consumers can actually personally experience and interact with an item before deciding whether to purchase it—has finally made its way to the luxury real estate world as well. Rather than simply walking through a property and trying to envision a possible life there, prescreened prospective buyers now have the opportunity to embark on mini stays at select residential developments. Designed to give them a taste of what ownership could be like, the curated one- to three-day stays include luxe accommodations, meals, and activities.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Caye Chapel, Belize, which will open on a sugary private isle in 2021, is staging luxury glamping tents so would-be buyers can experience the island life first-hand. The trip deposit will secure a spot on Caye Chapel’s Founders List, thus giving attendees first dibs on available oceanfront homesites (currently priced from $2.1 million to $4 million). Scuba diving, exploring ancient ruins, swimming, jet skiing, and soaking up the sunshine are just a few of the warm weather excursions designed to give visitors a feel for island life.

In Wyoming, Snake River Sporting Club is offering four small onsite homes specially designed for prospective buyers. And just this month, the forthcoming Pendry Residences Park City (which will begin construction this summer ahead of a 2021 completion date) announced it will offer four separate ski days this winter at Canyons Village on Park City Mountain. Guests will be treated to breakfast with a view of the mountains, a lift ticket, a guided day of skiing, lunch at a lookout cabin, VIP parking, and après at the Pendry Residences Sale Gallery.

Pendry Residences Park City

Living area at Pendry Residences Park City  Photo Credit: Courtesy Pendry Residences Park City

