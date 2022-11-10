This Bonkers $29 Million Mansion in Park City Looks Like It Cascades Down the Side of a Mountain

Designing a home in a location as striking as Park City, Utah, means paying special attention to its surroundings. Luckily, architect Wallace Cunningham was able to create an abode that’s as epic as the landscape it overlooks. Now, that glassy modernist mansion is up for grabs.

The sleek spread known as Cascade sits on five-and-a-half acres. And as the name suggests, it seems to artfully trickle down the contours of the mountainside on which it was built. And as for those dramatic views, rest assured they’re protected—thanks to an adjacent 37-acre parcel of land that’s included in the hefty $29 million asking price.

A Wallace Cunningham-designed mansion in Park City, Utah just listed for $29 million Daimon Bushi and Alan Long/Windermere Real Estate

The 8,000-square-foot residence delivers on the drama that the California architect is best known for. It’s essentially a sculpture, largely made from glass, steel and concrete, and the roof takes inspiration from the folds and shadows of the mountain landscape. Notably, the home has since been renovated by current owner and seller John Miller, according to the Wall Street Journal. Miller said he dropped a couple million on upgrading the kitchen, installing radiant heating under the outdoor deck and re-landscaping the grounds. “I was totally blown away by this home. It was really an art piece,” Miller told the WSJ.

Inside you’ll find a glass-and-steel elevator, a floating walnut staircase and all custom furniture. Plus, everything from the countertops to the walls has been covered in imported Italian stone. The residence is equipped with four bedrooms, as well as a theater and a yoga studio. However, it’s the primary suite that really steals the show—partly because it takes up an entire wing. The ultra-chic room is accessed via a giant walnut door, and behind it is a sitting area, floating fireplace and en suite bath.

The home is largely made from glassy and concrete and the interiors are covered in stone Daimon Bushi and Alan Long/Windermere Real Estate

The outdoor spaces are just as impressive as the interiors. There’s a whopping 5,000 square feet of deck space across multiple levels, each of which has firepits and either views of the garden or mountain vistas. The home’s pièce de résistance takes full advantage of the unique terrain: An on-site waterfall unironically cascades down the natural rock.

Daimon Bushi, Alan Long and Dash Longe of Windermere/Luxury Portfolio International hold the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of Cascade.