This $6.4 Million Waterfront Compound in Washington Comes With a Custom Treehouse

A custom treehouse. An ice cream parlor. This woodsy Washington retreat is a dream come true for adults and kids alike.

Set in the quaint coastal community of Poulsbo (a.k.a. “Little Norway”), a sprawling Pacific Northwest compound with an absolutely bonkers list of amenities might just make its way to the top of your real estate bucket list. On the market for a cool $6.4 million, the massive property was originally built in 1961 and sits on a super lush five-acre lot surrounded by trees. If meditative strolls and forest bathing aren’t exactly your thing, 246 feet of low-bank water frontage offers plenty of other activities, from swimming and boating to kayaking, crabbing, or fishing.

A compound on the Washington waterfront just listed for $6.4 million Elevato Visuals / Compass

A short ferry ride from Seattle, the residence has sweeping views of Puget Sound, Mt. Rainier, and the city skyline. There’s an oversized garage big enough to park an RV and/or a boat, and if you plan on coming and going via chopper, there’s a helipad on the grounds.

Given the setting, you wouldn’t be wrong in assuming that most of the action takes place outdoors. In fact, the expansive grounds are arguably the best part. A fire pit and large patio make for the perfect place to post up during a backyard get-together. Even better, a private dock that juts out over the bay is the ideal spot to catch the sunset.

The property sits on five acres and includes a custom treehouse Elevato Visuals / Compass

The main residence has a cozy yet contemporary vibe thanks to tons of natural wood and gorgeous stonework. Here, the adults can sneak off and enjoy the wine cellar or hit the billiards area for a round of pool.

Additionally, there are a handful of outbuildings to accommodate guests: a lodge-inspired bunkhouse, a detached guest cottage, and a custom-built treehouse that looks straight out of a story book. The total count is eight bedrooms and five bathrooms in 5,433 square feet of living space.

Amy McFarland with Compass has the listing.

