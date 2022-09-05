This Design-Forward $27.5 Million Hamptons Estate Sprawls Across 44 Acres of Open Farm

Luxury real estate demand in the Hamptons hasn’t slowed down, which makes this one-of-a-kind Water Mill property on Mecox Road even more desirable. Sprawling over 44 acres of open farm, this modern, design-forward home is surrounded by immaculate lush landscaping and mature trees with endless views of Mecox Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

The home, currently under construction, is on the market for $27.5 million and, when finished, will have 11,000 square feet of living space. There are nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms spread over three levels with ocean views in nearly every room. The home has a floating spiral staircase that connects the first floor to the second, and there’s an elevator from the basement to the top floor.

The first level has a chef’s kitchen and butler pantry, custom built by luxury cabinet maker Ciuffo, as well as a temperature-controlled walk-in wine closet; library/den with a fireplace; a dining table for 12; and sliding glass doors that open onto the patio. The top floor features a lounge and many of the bedrooms, including the elegant primary suite with its own outdoor deck, while the basement has a gym; spa with a sauna, steam room, and a massage room and a 10-seat theater with surround sound. For car aficionados there is a four-car climatized garage with motorized lifts.

Perhaps the home’s most exciting feature is the rooftop lounge with a full-service bar, seating for up to 20, and 180-degree views of the ocean. Outside is like a five-star resort, with a Wimbledon-style grass tennis court, 20×60-foot infinity edge pool and spa, pool pavilion with an outdoor kitchen and pergola with seating for 25.

The home is in one of the most desirable towns in the Hamptons and is in close proximity to charming farmer’s markets, restaurants, cafes, and the beach. With 44 acres of open land, this property is exceptionally private. Luxury home builder Breskin Development is known for its fine craftsmanship, use of high-quality materials, and one-of-kind properties. The home’s modern architecture is also a breath of fresh air among the more traditional shingle-style Hamptons homes.

Check out more photos of the property: