This Bonkers $75 Million Miami Beach Estate Has Its Own Waterfall Entrance

A new Miami listing is taking minimalistic design to grand new heights.

Set on the exclusive La Gorce Island in Miami Beach, the waterfront manse at 98 La Gorce Cir, the abode spans 14,060 square feet with seven bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, and three half baths. Designed by Choeff Levy Fischman and developed by Philippe Harari’s Aquablue Group, the eye-catching crib sits on a sprawling 32,953 square-foot lot that overlooks the water with 172 feet of frontage. There’s also a host of luxe amenities ranging from an elevator-accessed rooftop to a marble wine cellar inside this estate that just listed for $75 million.

The abode’s stylish interiors feature an airy, indoor-outdoor design. The Waterfront Team/ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

The home’s two-story design is made to pop with a number of contrasting elements you’ll first notice from its entrance exterior. Bronze, book-matched travertine is paired with Japanese white oak for an elegant touch in the front, which also features a spacious entry driveway, waterfall, and moat-like water features that surround the staircase leading to front door. The LEED Gold-Certified home’s opulent appeal continues inside where finishes in leather, marble, and stylish wall coverings handmade by Italian artisans add warmth to the massive estate.

From the home’s main level, you get a sense of its airy indoor-outdoor design with tall glass windows that open out to the verdant backyard. But first, you want to tour its formal dining room and living room areas set side-by-side on ground floor. The modern chef’s kitchen sits nearby filled with high-end appliances—masked by marble and wood details—and a large island from which you can see guests enjoying meals via the outdoor dining area. The alfresco space includes an outdoor kitchen and two separate seating areas for you and your guests.

Views of the two-story home from the backyard pool. The Waterfront Team/ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

The upstairs area includes an 1,800-square-foot master suite with a scenic-view balcony, spacious primary bathroom, and grand walk-in closet. Other posh amenities inside the home range from a gym and spa sauna to an office, home theater, an office, and a stunning home bar with marble features.

Venturing outdoors, you’ll spot the 88-foot long infinity-edge pool and jacuzzi and a concrete dock sits along the Biscayne Bay waterfront that can accommodate a large yacht as well. Apart from the stone-floor backyard patio, the outdoor space also features an intimate seating area that surrounds a bowl-shaped fireplace for makeshift bonfires, year-round.

For more details on the $75 million listing, contact agents Mirce Curkoski and Albert Justo with the Waterfront Team at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

