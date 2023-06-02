This Wave-Shaped House Is a Star of Malibu’s Coastline. Now It Can Be Yours for $49.5 Million.

The late architect Harry Gesner’s Wave House is a land-based property that fans of the open seas have long admired from afar. But now they have the chance to move in themselves.

The iconic Malibu abode just hit the market for $49.5 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. It’s being sold by the estate of Mo Ostin, the legendary music exec who owned the Wave House before he died last year; former tenants also include rock star Rod Stewart.

The living area Simon Berlyn

Zen Gesner, Harry’s son and a listing agent for the property, told the WSJ that his father sketched plans for the property while out on his surfboard. He wanted the house to “have the look of a giant wave at the very peak of its strength,” Zen said. “If you were surfing or on a boat fishing, you’d look back at the shore and see this really organic design that looked like a wave approaching the ocean.”

The exterior of the home looks mostly the same as it did back in the 1950s, when the Wave House was built, but the interiors have been spruced up over the years. The 6,200-square-foot, six-bedroom property features a primary suite with its own seating area and deck access. In the main living space, a sunken conversation pit with a stucco fireplace is the center of attention.

Outside, the Ostins had the home’s original pebble roof replaced with copper shingles, which have picked up a nautical green hue over time. And the raised decks had railings installed in the 1980s, thanks to Stewart’s concerns that partygoers would fall off after having too good of a time, Zen said.

A dining area overlooking the deck Simon Berlyn

The Wave House—which is co-listed with Chris Cortazzo of Compass Real Estate, Dena Luciano of Douglas Elliman, and Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates—comes to market less than a month after the adjacent Sandcastle, where the Gesners used to live. That property is asking $27.5 million, and Zen said he thinks that the two homes could be purchased together by someone looking to expand their beachfront holdings.

If you’ve got an extra $77 million lying around, that option is very much on the table.

Click here to see all the images of the Wave House.