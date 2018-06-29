Here’s Your Chance to Buy a $15 Million Penthouse Overlooking West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip

In its heyday, West Hollywood’s 1.6-mile Sunset Strip stretch was recognized as the stomping grounds of Hollywood greats like Marilyn Monroe and John Wayne. But the glamorous gathering place soon gave way to seedier clubs and establishments. Within the last five years, however, the area has experienced a renaissance as developers have built a slew of haute high-rises and upscale restaurants in the community.

On track to open this year, the 190-room West Hollywood Edition hotel (developed by Witkoff in partnership with New Valley) is one shining example. In addition to a restaurant, lounge, rooftop swimming pool, and spa, the hotel will feature 20 residences for buyers who want to live in the heart of the action. The crowning achievement is a pair of penthouses designed by Ian Schrager and John Pawson.

Located on the top floor of the hotel, the single-story, four-bedroom penthouses offer 180-degree views of the city and 900-square-foot private terraces. Penthouse A offers 6,415 square feet of living space, while Penthouse B spans 3,848 square feet. Designed to flow effortlessly from indoors to out-of-doors, the penthouses are outfitted with floor-to-ceiling walls of glass that frame the skyline and hills beyond. Custom teak millwork, 12-inch hand-selected white oak floors, and custom lighting and hardware give the residences a modern, minimalist look, while sizable balconies allow homeowners to soak up California’s famous sunshine. Freestanding concrete bathtubs star in the master bathrooms, and sleek Molteni kitchens make it easy to entertain family and friends.

Homeowners will have access to residents-only areas, including a private lobby and a landscaped terrace with a swimming pool. Head to the rooftop bar to enjoy a cocktail as you watch the sunset, or opt for in-residence dining. A full-service spa, a fitness center, concierge services, and valet parking are available to residents and hotel guests alike.

Sales are being handled by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. Pricing for the penthouses starts at around $15 million.