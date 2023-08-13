This Lavish $40 Million Florida Penthouse Was Designed to Show Off Your Art Collection

For art lovers, the challenge of penthouse living tends to be too much glass and not enough wall. That’s not the case with this 12,000-square-foot 23rd-floor art-gallery-in-the-sky in Florida’s West Palm Beach.

With its stark-white surfaces, soaring ceilings, and white-marble-lined corridors, Penthouse 2302 in the three-year-old Bristol condo tower was designed to house the world-class collection of Boston real-estate mogul Gerald Fineberg.

Mr. Fineberg, who passed away last December, reportedly bought the residence as an empty shell in 2019 and configured it with maximum space to display his art. Temporary walls were even built in front of floor-to-ceiling windows, trading million-dollar waterfront views for art installations.

While most of the collection was sold in a high-profile Christie’s auction in May raising $197 million, the penthouse recently came on the market for $39.95 million. The space occupies half a floor of the 68-unit condo building on South Flagler Drive, offering helicopter views from its wraparound terraces—east toward the Bahamas, south to Lake Worth, and west across the grassy Everglades. Inside, there are six bedrooms, including an expansive primary suite with massive closets, seven bathrooms, and oversize living areas perfect for entertaining. Or gallery showings.

Bristol condo tower in West Palm Beach, Florida Daniel Pertroni

Completed in 2020, the 291-foot-tall Bristol, with its shimmering glass facade, is credited with doing the unthinkable: getting many Palm Beachers to give up their sprawling oceanfront estates in favor of condo living. It’s reckoned that over 90 percent of owners at the Bristol have moved over from “the Island.”

In return, they’re enjoying five-star amenities, such as his and her spas, a full-service beauty salon, on-demand massage therapists, a private pool and dining room, and round-the-clock chauffeur, concierge, and valet-parking services.

For potential buyers, just bring a toothbrush. And maybe your million-dollar art collection, too.