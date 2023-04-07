This Historic $14.5 Million West Village Townhouse Was Once One of NYC’s Most Beloved Restaurants

If owning a home in New York City is the dream, then you’re in luck. A 172-year-old West Village townhouse that’s just come off a dramatic renovation has hit the market, and it used to be the location of a renowned NYC dining destination. But you’d never be able to tell.

Built in 1851, the historic residence recently underwent a stylish revamp at the hands of San Francisco-based firm, Melander Architects. The 5,200-square-foot pad is asking a whopping $14.5 million, and for that price, you get five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and more than a few sunny terraces. Even cooler, one of the city’s oldest restaurants, Gene’s, is set up right next door. In fact, the ground floor of this house is where the establishment was originally situated. (It’s also a personal favorite of Sarah Jessica Parker.)

A West Village townhouse originally built in the 1850s has hit the market for $14.5 million Allyson Lubow for The Corcoran Group

Even though it’s been given a modern refresh, the Italianate abode still exudes old-world charm. Inside, it’s loaded with original details—everything from the hardwood flooring to railings and beams is intact. On the parlor floor, a white brick wood-burning fireplace and walnut-covered columns are among the most notable design features. An open chef’s kitchen with wine storage, stainless steel counters, and custom cabinetry also resides on this level.

The third-floor primary bedroom opens up to a central terrace Allyson Lubow for The Corcoran Group

Upstairs, a den landing is decked out with walnut and iron built-in bookcases. Here, you can choose to cozy up by yet another fireplace, but this one’s made from board-formed concrete. If you travel up to the third floor, you’ll notice that all the rooms are centered around a large terrace. You’re not just getting outdoor space, though. It comes with ample seating, a wet bar, an alfresco shower, and a Sonos speaker system. If and when you decide to retreat to the primary suite, it’s equipped with soaring 17-foot ceilings, a gas fireplace, and built-in cabinets. Naturally, the en suite bath is as much of a treat with a glass shower and large tub.

While it might be hidden in the back, one of the best parts of the townhouse is the 40-foot-long garden—something of a rare amenity in Manhattan. It’s been kitted out with bamboo lining on the far wall and climbing ivy. Plus, it holds a “very special” White Ash tree, notes to the listing, which is shared by Paul Kolbusz, Melissa Sargeantson, and Sara Gelbard of Corcoran.

