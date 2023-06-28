This $39 Million Replica of the White House Comes With Its Own Oval Office and East Wing

Most of the world will never know what it’s like to live inside the White House, but there just so happens to be an exact replica in California for anyone who wants to give it a try.

The doppelgänger dwelling is aptly named the Western White House (no relation to Richard Nixon) and was rebuilt in the 1930s for owner George R. Hearst, son of newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst. The home in Hillsborough was designed by famed architect Julia Moran, who also worked on the family’s iconic Hearst Castle in San Simeon.

Taking after the real-life presidential palace, the stately pad comes with its own Oval Office, East Room, and even a rose garden modeled after the one that JFK planted in the ‘60s. The 24,350-square-foot spread is one of the better dupes we’ve seen and is asking a relatively modest $38.9 million. (The real thing is worth almost $400 million.)

The home has its own Oval Office. Brian Kitts

The digs date all the way back to 1878. The four-story structure originally resembled more of a ski chalet, but later caught fire and lost two of its floors. Today, the 11-bedroom residence is being offered up by Mehrdad Elie and his wife, Neda Elie. The couple bought the home in 2022 for $15 million, though never technically moved in, according to The Wall Street Journal. The pair actually resides in the house directly across the road.

The historic estate recently underwent a massive $6 million renovation. Brian Kitts

“It’s one of maybe five homes in Hillsborough with this level of exclusivity and historical significance,” Compass agent Alex Buljan tells the WSJ.

Over the past year, the Elies put roughly $6 million into renovating the historic residence. The couple installed a new roof and HVAC system, put in new bathrooms, and swapped out the carpet for hardwood flooring in certain areas. They also added a few modern amenities, such as a wine cellar, a laundry room, a movie theater with seating for up to six guests, and new staff quarters. Hey, somebody needs to look after the new (unofficial) world leader.

Click here to see all the photos of 401 El Cerrito Avenue.