WeWork Founder Adam Neumann Lists His Self-Sufficient, Eco-Friendly Bay Area Mansion for $27.5 Million

Eggs from the chicken coop, honey from the beehives, fresh veggies from the greenhouse: Living off the grid doesn’t get much easier than at this sprawling estate just minutes from San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.

And it gets better. With water from its own well, electricity from solar panels plus back-up generators, and even heat from a state-of-the-art geothermal system, self-sufficiency and eco-friendliness is part of the considerable appeal of this lavish compound.

You’ll never be bored here. Not when the home comes with its own professional indoor racquet ball court, outdoor basketball court, a yoga/fitness studio, a music studio and movie theater, plus a pool with an oversized, concrete water slide.

Of course, if all this fails to help while away your day, there’s always the well-stocked wine cellar to drown your sorrows.

Welcome to WeWork founder Adam Neumann’s vast 10-plus-acre compound in Corte Madera, across San Francisco Bay in tony Marin County.

You may have heard that former billionaire Neumann, 41, has been facing a few financial challenges of late with his workspace-sharing venture, prompting him to off-load part of his portfolio of homes.

The Corte Madera estate, which he bought in 2018 for $21.4 million, is the latest casualty, just hitting the market with Compass Realty listing agent Joshua Deitch for $27.5 million.

Known as the “Guitar House,” the property has a true rock’n’roll history. Legendary concert promoter Bill Graham once owned a house on the lot. Graham was responsible for shaping the San Francisco music scene back in the mid to late ’60s with his landmark Filmore Auditorium concerts for the likes of the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane.

Following Graham’s tragic death in a helicopter crash in 1991, the original house was leveled, with the new owner commissioning renowned architect Sim Van der Ryn to design a truly eco-friendly compound.

As a nod to Bill Graham, the new house was designed with a large living room shaped like a guitar. Adjoining it, a long narrow corridor resembles the neck of the guitar, while a small music room at the end is in the shape of a guitar headstock.

The compound itself took more than five years to build and includes a nearly 10,000-square-foot main house, a spacious two-bedroom guest house, a detached yoga studio and a poolside cabana. More than 13,600-square feet in total.

“In today’s new environment, this is perhaps the most exciting southern Marin estate offering the ultimate private, luxurious and spacious resort lifestyle,” says Deitch.

Security gates off Corte Madera Avenue a short drive from Highway 101 open on to a long, winding driveway through acres of woodlands to a large motorcourt in front of the main house.

Inside there’s a huge, open-plan great room with walls of glass and doors leading out on to a large patio. Views of Mount Tamalpais stretch to the west, and the iconic San Francisco skyline sits to the south.

To cook up a feast there’s a true gourmet kitchen with commercial-grade appliances, a massive island with endless storage, and twin butler pantries. For al fresco dining on the terrace, there’s an outdoor kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven and large gas grille.

On this level there’s also the music studio and screening room, a formal, high-ceilinged dining room, pool hall, games room and executive office. Upstairs you’ll find four bedrooms, including a spectacular master suite with an elegant fireplace, skylights and glass doors leading out to a stunning patio.

“There’s no shortage of grand estates in Marin County, but nothing of this size and scale,” says Deitch. And probably nothing that comes with its own chicken coops and beehives. See more images below: