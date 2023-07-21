This Whimsical, Whale-Shaped Home in California Can Be Yours for $3 Million

This SoCal property whale blow you away.

Dubbed the Whale House, a super unusual Santa Barbara property that takes the shape of a marine mammal has just hit the market—and potential buyers are going to flip. The aquatic-style pad is listed for a cool $3.2 million, complete with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, plus a guest dwelling. Originally built in 1978, the whimsical residence is the handiwork of designer Michael Carmichael, who was inspired by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí’s freedom of form, Dirt reported.

The iconic Whale House in Santa Barbara just listed for $3.2 million Scott Gibson for Sotheby’s International Realty

Positioned on just over half an acre, the 2,606-square-foot house isn’t actually near the water. Instead, it’s surrounded by oak and sycamore trees. Made from waving cedar shingles, the exterior, oddly enough, has a rigid, skin-like texture to it. At the same time, the quirky facade blends right into the forested landscape.

To enter the three-story abode, you step right into the whale’s mouth. Once inside what’s supposed to resemble the head, you’ll uncover a super cool spiral staircase, an elevator shaft covered in river rocks, and curved walls clad in Venetian plaster. The pièce de résistance is the whopping 270 leaded and stained-glass windows that frame the woods.

The interior has massive wood beams, stone walls, and undulating walls of Venetian plaster Scott Gibson for Sotheby’s International Realty

Beyond that, the ground floor sports a living room, dining room, and chef’s kitchen where the range is actually carved into a stone wall. Upstairs, you’ll find a spacious primary suite and an additional bedroom on the third level. Elsewhere, a central courtyard complete with a bamboo-lined shower and alfresco ding area is meant to represent the belly of the beast. Even cooler, a 75-foot lap pool sits in the whale’s tail and flows into a secret grotto.

Enough blubbering. Just get your checkbook ready.

Daniel Carpenter of Sotheby’s International Realty’s Montecito and Coast Village Road Brokerage holds the listing.

