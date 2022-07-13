This $29 Million Home in British Columbia Is a Skier’s Paradise With 360-Degree Mountain Views

There’s more to Whistler than just top-notch slopes.

A modernist home in British Columbia, situated more than 7.5 acres above Lake Alta, just hit the market for $29.4 million. The luxe, mountainside retreat is currently the most expensive listing in the popular ski resort area, as reported by Mansion Global. And one look at inside (and outside) the home shows why.

The expansive grounds, which offer 8,700 square feet of living space, are accompanied by rugged surroundings and afford panoramic views of the area’s nearby lakes and mountains. Custom-built for the seller in 2014, the home has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a wine room, 40-foot granite fireplace, a floating staircase and a cantilevered infinity pool which gives swimmers the illusion that they are falling over the cliff. The owner, a professional engineer and financier, was said to have acquired the massive lot years prior to when construction began.

“There are very few parcels this size in Whistler,” Max Thornhill, a Engel & Völkers Whistler listing agent, told real estate site Mansion Global.

A home this grandiose had to come with equally lofty ambitions. Inspired by the owner’s travels, the contemporary abode was built to co-exist harmoniously with the surrounding natural environment. Materials such as glass and steel were imported from Italy during the building phase, to provide the home’s abundant light. Meanwhile, reclaimed wood, sourced locally from fallen Douglas fir trees in Vancouver, was used to accent much of the interior and exterior.

The home also offers over 3,000 square feet of deck and terrace space so you can take in the stunning natural landscape that surrounds the property. The headliner is the exterior courtyard, located at the home’s center and visible from both the outside and inside. Here, art installations cleverly act as light fixtures that illuminate different points of the property, creating a kind of museum affect. Of course, our favorite feature might be the outdoor hot tub for those clutch après-ski soaks.

Check out more images of the property below.