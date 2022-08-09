These 3 New Ski Chalets Will Let You in on the Hot Aspen Market for a Cool $25 Million

The luxury housing market in Aspen is red-hot right now, with wealthy buyers undeterred by rising mortgage rates and even putting offers on homes that aren’t even for sale. Pair that with restrictions on new construction and you have yourself a frenzy of buyers who will do nearly anything to purchase a home in the glitzy mountain town.

For hungry buyers with cash-lined pockets, there are three rare opportunities to own a chic chalet in the heart of the resort town. White Elephant Resorts, which operates luxury hotels in Nantucket and Palm Beach, is moving west. The hospitality group purchased the former Hotel Aspen in Colorado at the end of last year for $37.5 million and will build their first non-East Coast outpost there. The purchase also came with the entitlements to three 5,000-square-foot residences that will soon list pre-construction at $25 million each. Construction on the three new-build homes will start this fall and are set to be completed by late 2024.

“We are absolutely honored and thrilled to introduce the White Elephant brand to Aspen,” says Jordan Nemirow, a real estate advisor with Engel & Völkers Aspen. “White Elephant Hotels are institutions on Nantucket and Palm Beach. Three brand new chalets will accompany the White Elephant Hotel’s grand entrance to Aspen.”

Nemirow says each home will have an open floor plan, elevator, high-end finishes, and incredible views of Aspen.

The homes are located just a block from Hotel Jerome and within walking distance to downtown Aspen. While the residences aren’t directly affiliated with the White Elephant Hotel, future residents will have access to all of the hotel’s amenities, which might include similar amenities to its other properties, like a pool, five-star dining, and destination-specific activities and programming. Residents will also get access to the underground garage, the White Elephant Hotel Concierge, room service, and signing privileges at the restaurant.

In addition to its eponymous properties in Nantucket and Palm Beach, White Elephant Resorts also operates Nantucket-based lodges, including The Wauwinet, Jared Coffin House, and The Cottages at Nantucket Boat Basin. The former Hotel Aspen, which opened in 1985, had 45 rooms, but it’s unclear exactly what White Elephant has in store for this Aspen property.

Aspen is a high-end, year-round retreat with fabulous skiing in the winter and great outdoor adventure in the summer. There’s also phenomenal luxury shopping, fine dining, and an array of festivals, concerts and activities.

