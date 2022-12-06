William Randolph Hearst’s Roaring ’20s Townhome in LA Can Be Yours for $25,000 a Month

Media mogul William Randolph Hearst had his fair share of extravagant properties on the West Coast. However, a lesser-known part of the publisher’s real estate portfolio is a glitzy Los Angeles townhome known as “The Hearst Suite.”

Dating back almost a century, the prized apartment has hit the market as a lavish rental in the Los Altos complex on Wilshire Boulevard. Asking a cool $25,000 a month, the swanky two-floor suite includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and an impressive 3,005 square feet of living space. Hearst’s former abode is actually two units that have been combined, per the request of the newspaper tycoon and his Old Hollywood mistress, Marion Davies, reported Dirt. It’s also been outfitted with plenty of antique fireplaces, elaborate moldings, mahogany-paneled walls and even has its own private terrace.

A Los Altos townhome where William Randolph Hearst once is available to rent for $25,000 per month Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty

The Spanish-style residential building was originally built in 1925 and has housed several starlets including Bette Davis, Judy Garland and Ava Gardner. When Hearst moved in circa 1934, he tapped Julia Morgan—best known for her work on Hearst Castle—for the renovation of the stately townhome. Although restored over the years, a feat achieved by M2A Architects, it still maintains many of its Jazz Age details. Think parquet wood flooring throughout, coffered ceilings, oversized French windows and ornamental ironwork. The foyer especially makes an opulent first impression with its checkerboard marble floors, arched entry, tufted wood and castle-like front door.

The unit has been renovated but includes original detailing, hardwood flooring and coffered ceilings Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty

Elsewhere in the home, you’ll find a formal dining room, a light-filled living room and a library. The kitchen and bathrooms stand out as the boldest, brightly colored spaces and even feature original tiles and fixtures from when Hearst inhabited the residence circa 1934. In fact, you’d be wise to host a party or two just as he did in the pad’s built-in bar room. Just make sure to invite your most famous celeb friends.

Ari Wintraub of Sotheby’s International Realty—Brentwood Brokerage holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of 207 Wilshire Boulevard.