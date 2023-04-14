A Wyoming Town With Just 1,500 People Has Some of the Most Expensive Homes in the U.S.

When you think of luxury properties, you probably assume that they’re located in some of the biggest, most expensive cities, like Los Angeles, New York, or Miami. But a teeny-tiny town in Wyoming that you’ve likely never heard of is home to some of the priciest real estate in the country.

Wilson, which counts just 1,567 residents among its ranks, has the second-most-expensive mountain-town residential real estate in the United States, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. It trails behind only a more well-known and obvious choice: Aspen, Colorado.

“A 109-acre lot might be $48 million,” local real-estate agent Mercedes Huff told the WSJ. “A house three miles from the ski area might be $26 million. As you drive through Wilson’s tiny town, you might be able to find a little bungalow, but it might be $2 million or $3 million.”

In Wilson, the median listing price is now $5.5 million, up 0.44 percent from the prior year. For every square foot, you can expect to pay an average of $1,826. For the 1,000-plus residents who call the town home, that’s more than worth it: Wilson’s locale provides access to skiing, snowmobiling, and snowshoeing in the winter, while mountain biking, hiking, horseback riding, fly fishing, and white-water rafting are all favorite summertime activities.

Currently, there are 28 active listings in the area, up a bonkers 300 percent from a year ago. That includes a $27 million five-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate sitting on more than 53 acres of land. The 11,532-square-foot log home provides enough space for a whopping 10 wood-burning fireplaces, and you’ll enjoy views of the nearby Tetons. Elsewhere, a $22.5 million stone cottage features four bedrooms—all with en suites—plus another two bathrooms for guests. And a $15 million property actually includes two homes: one with four bedrooms and bathrooms, the other with an additional two bedrooms and an extra bathroom.

If that mix of palatial property with small-town vibes entices you, best act quickly: Homes in Wilson typically stay on the market for just 103 days. And now that the secret is out about the tiny town, you’ll likely have a bit more competition for moving to the area.