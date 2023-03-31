Inside a $17.2 Million Napa Valley Estate With Gobsmacking Views of Wine Country

Northern California dreaming? It doesn’t get much better than this chic wine-country retreat.

Smack dab in the middle of Napa’s rolling vineyards and mountain ranges sits a picturesque pad that just hit the market for a cool $17.5 million. The 7,800-square-foot estate is spread on more than 10 acres with plenty of sweeping, postcard-worthy views. Plus, the palatial property also sports a guest residence, which will come in handy when the family wants to visit for some Napa wine tasting.

A wine country-inspired home in Napa Valley just listed for $17.2 million Paul Rollins for Sotheby’s International Realty

Everything you love about the valley—from its easy, relaxed vibes to the sometimes-rustic feel—has been incorporated into this stylish abode. Inside the four-bedroom main house, you’ll find soaring high ceilings and swanky designer finishes throughout. Overall, the aesthetic conjures a modern farmhouse, with polished floors, a neutral color scheme, and bright and airy interiors. Elsewhere, there’s a spacious open kitchen clad in warm wood. In the dining room, an elaborate light fixture is suspended above the table. According to the listing, “each nook features glass accordion doors” that create a seamless flow to the outdoor living areas. In fact, you’ll have an impressive 6,100 square feet of alfresco space all to yourself.

The property includes an outdoor dining area, swimming pool , bocce court, and more Daniel Wilson for Sotheby’s International Realty

The grounds, which are enveloped in lush landscaping, come complete with a massive, 60-foot infinity pool that’s perfect for a summertime swim. There’s also a covered kitchen and dining area, a snazzy spa, two fire pits, and a bocce court. When guests are in town, they can post up in private in their own two-bedroom dwelling that’s separate from the main house. Other notable perks include a four-car garage. In addition to storing your prized autos, the structure is decked out with a gym, a loft, and its own bath.

Hillary Ryan of Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country – St. Helena Brokerage holds the listing.

