Winter Homes for Every Kind of Holiday Getaway

Whether you’re dreaming of a white Christmas or hoping for some warmer weather, we’ve got you covered. Designed as the ultimate homes away from home for the holidays, the following vacation properties promise familiar comforts (think gourmet kitchens, sumptuous master suites, and cozy living rooms) as well as seasonal adventures (proximity to skiing, snowboarding, and even surfing, for all the snowbirds out there). So pack your snowsuit (or swimsuit) and head to one of these vacation homes to celebrate the holidays in style.

For Those Dreaming of a Desert Dwelling

Located in the foothills of the McCullough Range in Henderson, Nev., the residential community of Ascaya was made for desert lovers—and thankfully, it’s not a mirage. Carved from volcanic rock, each of the 313 lots offers panoramic views of the rugged landscape. Modern, minimalist homes flow naturally from indoors to outdoors, complete with floor-to-ceiling walls of glass that face the desertscape and open-concept living areas. Firepits, swimming pools, and alfresco dining areas allow residents to take advantage of the warm weather. If you’d prefer to brush up on your golf skills, head to the Bighorn community in Palm Springs, Calif., where courses designed by Tom Fazio and Arthur Hills, a spa, and whimsical estates and penthouses await.

For Those Dreaming of a Beach Getaway

If you want to get a jump start on your holiday plans for years to come, consider purchasing a property at Andaz Turks & Caicos Residences at Grace Bay, which is on track to open in 2020. Positioned on a sugary stretch on Grace Bay Beach on Turks & Caicos, the five-acre development will include a 59-room hotel and 74 branded studio to four-bedroom residences. Guests and residents alike will have access to on-site amenities including restaurants, bars, an outdoor garden yoga studio, and a spa with dedicated concierge services. And in 2021, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Caye Chapel will open in Belize, bringing around 50 residences to Caye Chapel. The oceanfront lots will feature indoor/outdoor villas and access to snorkeling, diving, and paddleboarding.

For Those Dreaming of a White Christmas

Nestled into the mountains near Lake Tahoe, Boulders is a newly minted residential development at Mountainside at Northstar. Hidden among the granite boulders of Northern California, the $60-million property includes 19 three- and four-bedroom residences with firepits and hot tubs. Homeowners will have ready access to 3,000 acres of skiable terrain. And Montage Residences Deer Valley, which offers direct ski-in/ski-out access to Deer Valley Resort in Park City, offers three- and four-bedroom units that come both furnished and unfurnished. Powder-soft piles of snow and ski runs can be found just outside.

