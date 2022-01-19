This Lavish $36 Million Lakeside Estate Just Became Wisconsin’s Most Expensive Home

There’s a new big cheese in Wisconsin real estate.

A lavish waterfront mansion located on Lake Geneva sold for a record-breaking $36 million on Monday to become the state’s most expensive home.

Although a record of the sale is not yet publicly available, David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty, who shared the listing with Tim Salm of Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty, has confirmed the blockbuster deal with Robb Report. Curry, who also represented the buyer, says Monday’s closing highlights the enduring attraction of the summer-retreat town.

“This sale proves once again that Lake Geneva is in a class all by itself in the Midwest and is indeed one of the premier vacation home markets in the US,” Curry told Robb Report via email.

The sprawling 40-acre property, known as Glanworth Gardens, was sold by the estate of the late Richard Driehaus. The investment manager and founder of Driehaus Capital Management, who died last March at the age of 78, purchased the estate in 1998 for roughly $5 million. He treated the historic Georgian-style mansion, which was originally built in the early 1900s, to a meticulous multi-year renovation in order to get it in tip-top shape.

The property was listed last October for $39.25 million and landed a buyer just three months later (albeit at a reduced price). And it’s easy to see why. Situated on one of the largest parcels by the town’s namesake lake, the 14,145-square-foot grand residence offers a total of 13 bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms, along with an abundance of charming 19th-century details. You can expect chandeliers, ornate moldings, hand-painted ceilings, a marble foyer, a grand staircase and no less than 13 fireplaces.

Elsewhere, the property is home to a four-bedroom, four-bathroom guest house, a boathouse and a carriage house. There’s even a “children’s village,” which comprises a one-bedroom cottage, a handful of playhouses and an ice cream parlor. The manicured grounds, meanwhile, come complete with water features, walking paths, sculptures and two docks for easy access to the lake.

Big cheese, indeed.

Check out more photos below: