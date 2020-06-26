You Can Now Own an Entire Old West Town for $7.5 Million

Would-be cowboys and Deadwood lovers, rejoice. You can now own your very own frontier town—and you don’t even need to live in the US to make it happen. A decidedly American West-style town, set on a sprawling 900-acre ranch in New Zealand’s North Island, has just been listed for sale.

Known as Mellonsfolly Ranch, the epic estate features a private residence, two rental houses that double as staff accommodation, and, oh yeah, the entire Old West Town. Built in 2006, this meticulous replica of an 1860s Wyoming frontier town features 10 period-themed buildings, including an authentic and licensed saloon, a courthouse that doubles as a cinema, a sheriff’s office, a billiards lounge, something called the “Texas Rose’s Bathhouse,” as well as 13 guest rooms that can sleep up to 22 people.

Strung together by a well-worn boardwalk, Old West Town is finished in an astounding level of detail that would make John Wayne proud. It’s currently operating as a boutique hotel and occasionally plays host to weddings and corporate retreats, but it could become home to any cowboy willing to part with $7.5 million.

The ranch itself is surrounded by picturesque mountains that look like the painted backdrop on a Warner Bros set. During the summer months, the area is ripe for hunting, fishing and swimming in the rivers, while winter calls for skiing in the nearby town of Okahune and the Mount Ruapehu ski fields.

But, if the old-timey town and idyllic setting aren’t enough to hook you, Mellonsfolly Ranch is a moneymaker, too. The ranch operates as a thriving Manuka honey business. Beloved the world over for its incredible health benefits, Manuka honey is one of New Zealand’s most prized and profitable exports.

In addition to that extra scratch, investing in the business/property may also help people from the US get residency. An Investor 1 Residence Visa allows business people who invest NZ$10 million over three years to apply for residency in the country. This makes the prospect even more enticing, especially since the remote island has become somewhat of an oasis during the Covid-19 pandemic after effectively eliminating the virus.

“Mellonsfolly Ranch offers a home, lifestyle and income that could change your life forever,” Sotheby’s International Realty writes on its website.

The listing is represented by Ben Hawan of New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty, and you can find out more information here.

Check out more photos of Mellonsfolly Ranch below: