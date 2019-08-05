You Can Walk Straight to the Ski Lifts From This $37.5 Million Aspen Penthouse

All those fancy Aspen ski lodge homes with vast acreage are all well and good. But when you’re craving your morning Starbucks or need to pick-up new gloves at Gorsuch, you have to climb into your 4×4 and drive.

That’s the appeal of this sprawling, 8,771-square-foot, six-bed penthouse that’s just been listed for $37.5 million: It’s right in the heart of downtown Aspen.

A two-block stroll takes you to Aspen’s E. Main Street with its fine dining and high-end retail therapy. Three blocks away is the ski lift for Ajax and the après-ski delights of the Little Nell and its incredible wine cellar.

The sellers are Paul and Sandy Edgerley. He’s an owner of the Boston Celtics NBA basketball team and a senior advisor at the Boston private-equity firm Bain Capital. She runs the couple’s Hexagon Properties real estate development company.

The Edgerleys bought the property as a vacation/investment home in 2014, paying $17 million. They proceeded to sink big money into remodeling the place, adding a second elevator, a new kitchen, hot tub and creating a state-of-the-art basement recreation space.

The building itself is on E. Hyman Avenue, close to the Aspen Art Museum and next to Wagner Park, and is known as the “Mother Lode” as a nod to the restaurant that used to be on the ground level of the property.

The Penthouse takes up the second and third floors and is topped with a 1,500-square-foot rooftop deck with its own kitchen, bar, hot tub and spectacular views of Aspen Mountain and Red Mountain.

One negative: The building includes a ground-level office that’s currently the home of The Aspen Times newspaper. Future owners should be wary of holding wild parties for fear they may just end up on the front page.

The Penthouse itself features six bedrooms and eight full baths, though listing broker Carrie Wells, of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate, says the space could easily be subdivided into separate two-bedroom suites.

The huge second-floor living area features an open-plan layout with professional-grade kitchen, dining area, family room with fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors leading out on to a large terrace with more jaw-dropping mountain views.

As part of the Edgerley’s remodel, they created a quite-amazing basement R&R space that features a 10-seat movie theater, huge bar and sofa-filled relaxation area, a large fitness room, massage room, pool table and mini amusement arcade with pin ball machines and driving simulators.

“At the turn of the century, during Aspen’s silver mining days, prospectors referred to discovering a significant vein, or ‘lode’ as hitting the ‘mother lode’. Today, the same may be said about acquiring this property,” says Coldwell Banker’s Wells.